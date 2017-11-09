German Olympian Philipp Wolf Retires

German sprinter Philipp Wolf has announced his retirement from competitive swimming.

Wolf competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics representing Germany, swimming a leg of the 4×100 free relay. Splitting a 48.46 on the third leg, Wolf registered the fastest time of the four relay legs. Germany would end up just outside of the top 8 to miss finals, posting a time of 3:14.97 for 11th, just eight tenths outside of getting another swim in finals.

Wolf turned 25 years old this summer. He started out his competitive career with SV Weiden, then switched to SG Stadtwerke Muenchen, where he trained from 2012 until his retirement.

Wolf’s international repertoire, besides the 2016 Olympics, include a trip to the 2015 European SC Championships, where he placed 4th in the 100 free and swam a leg on Germany’s 4×50 free relay.

Additionally, in 2016, Wolf swam very well at the 2016 German Summer Nationals. There, he was able to secure the bronze medal in the 100 free (48.88). He also posted the fastest time in the 100 back in prelims but did not race the final.

The last swim on swimrankings.net for Wolf was a meet in Essen, Germany, in February of 2017.