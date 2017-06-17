Hentke, Dietterle cracked nomination standards for World Championships in prelims, day 3, German Nationals

German National Championships and World Championships Trials

Only two swimmers were able to crack the German nomination standards for the 2017 World Championships on day 3 of the German Championships in prelims: Anna Dietterle touched in a personal best time of 54,88 in the 100m freestyle and 2016 LC European champion Franziska Hentke set the morning’s best time in the 200m butterfly in 2:07,44. Hentke holds the fastest time in 2017 in the world in 2:06,84.

On the men’s side, Damian Wierling (100 m freestyle), Jacob Heidtmann (400m IM), 2016 Olympic finalist Christian Diener (200m backstroke) weren’t able to stay under the required times.

Four swimmers are qualified for the World Championships in Hungary after two days of competition: Damian Wierling (50m freestyle), Poul Zellmann (400m freestyle), Philip Heintz (200m IM) and Florian Wellbrock (1500m freestyle). No women could have make it into the team so far.

Short reminder:

The athletes must reach nomination standards in prelims and finals and only Olympic events are relevant for the World Championships.

German head coach Henning Lambertz said that he expects only a few participants because the German nomination standards are really tough. The German Swimming Federation only gives an extra chance to youngsters, born 1995 or later, with special qualifying times.

Saturday, June 17th, summary:

Women’s 50m backstroke

German record Daniela Samulski am 30.07.2009 in Rom: 27,23

(not possible to qualify for Budapest)

Laura Riedemann , born 1998, sets a new age group record in 28,55.

Fastest woman into the finals is Johanna Roas, an athlete-student at the University of Denver.

A-Finalists:

1. Johanna Roas 1993 SG Stadtwerke München 00:28,46 2. Laura Riedemann 1998 SV Halle / Saale 00:28,55 AR 3. Nadine Laemmler 1994 SV Nikar Heidelberg 00:28,86 4. Marie Brockhaus 1998 1. Paderborner SV 1911 00:29,38 5. Miriam Schulze 2001 SC Magdeburg 00:29,42 6. Lilo Firkert 2002 1. Dresdner SG 00:29,47 7. Jenny Lahl 1989 Berliner TSC 00:29,52 8. Selina Hocke 1996 SV Nikar Heidelberg 00:29,62

Men’s 50m breaststroke

German record 26,83, Hendrik Feldwehr

(not possible to qualify for Budapest)

US-student Fabian Schwingenschlögl sets the fastest time in the heats in 27,75 ahead of the 2017 German champion in the 100m breaststroke, Christian vom Lehn.

A-Finalists:

1. Fabian Schwingenschlögl 1991 1.FCN Schwimmen 00:27,75 2. Christian vom Lehn 1992 SG Bayer 00:27,92 3. Erik Steinhagen 1989 SG Dortmund 00:28,01 4. Max Ziemann 1994 SG EWR Rheinhessen-Mainz 00:28,02 5. Wassili Kuhn 1999 Potsdamer SV 00:28,30 6. Max Pilger 1996 SG Essen 00:28,31 7. Leo Schmidt 1997 KSV Neptun Berlin 00:28,39 7. Marcus Günther 1997 Erfurter SSC 00:28,39

Women’s 100m breaststroke

German record Sarah Poewe, 1:07,01

Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 1:07,32/1:06,73

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 1:07,58/1:07,24

The qualifying standards are very close to the German record and no woman reached them during the prelims session. Even a German record in the 200m breaststroke of 2:25,00 wasn’t fast enough to get a ticket to Budapest, Jessica Steiger set the record on thursday.

A-Finalists:

1. Vanessa Grimberg 1993 SV Region Stuttgart 0.70 01:08,49 (A) 00:32,72 01:08,49

2. Jessica Steiger 1992 VFL Gladbeck 1921 0.69 01:09,12 (A) 00:32,79 01:09,12 3. Alice Ruhnau 1995 SG Essen 0.72 01:09,77 (A) 00:31,96 01:09,77

4. Michelle Lambert 1994 SG Essen 0.69 01:11,24 (A) 00:33,57 01:11,24

5. Anna Elendt 2001 DSW 1912 Darmstadt 0.70 01:11,46 (A) 00:33,54 01:11,46 6. Laura Kelsch 1999 SC Magdeburg 0.69 01:11,66 (A) 00:33,68 01:11,66

7. Delaine Goll 1999 SG Essen 0.65 01:11,83 (A) 00:33,91 01:11,83

8. Anna Kroniger 2000 SV Blau-Weiß Bochum 0.68 01:11,92 (A)

Men’s 400m IM

German record Jacob Heidtmann 4:12,08

Qualification times, open class, Prelims: 4:13,55

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims: 4:17,90

German record holder Jacob Heidtmann missed the qualifying time, he was clocked at 4:15,37.

2016 Olympian Johannes Hintze, born 1999, finished the prelims race far off his best time (4:14,72) in 4:27,40, the youngster is recovering after a shoulder operation.

Platz Name JG Verein Zeit 1. Jacob Heidtmann 1994 Swim-Team Stadtwerke Elmshorn 04:15,37 2. Henning Mühlleitner 1997 SV Schwäbisch Gmünd 04:22,01 3. Ramon Klenz 1998 Hamburger SC 04:24,02 4. Kevin Wedel 1994 SG EWR Rheinhessen-Mainz 04:26,48 5. Johannes Hintze 1999 Potsdamer SV 04:27,40 6. Tobias Niestroy 1997 SG Neukölln Berlin 04:28,12 7. Sören Meißner 1990 SV Würzburg 05 04:29,54 8. Valentin Schultz 1998 TSG Darmstadt 04:33,66

Women’s 100m freestyle

German record Britta Steffen 52,07

Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 54,50/53,53

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 54,63/54,90

Anna Dietterle did it: A new personal best time and 0,02 under the norm!

Platz Name JG Verein Zeit 1. Anna Dietterle 1997 Wasserfreunde Spandau 04 00:54,88 2. Nina Kost 1995 SV Nikar Heidelberg 00:55,36 3. Reva Foos 1993 DSW 1912 Darmstadt 00:55,61 4. Annika Bruhn 1992 SSG Saar Max Ritter 00:55,89 5. Leonie Antonia Beck 1997 SV Würzburg 05 00:56,51 6. Franziska Weidner 1996 SG Mittelfranken 00:56,66 7. Johanna Friedrich 1995 SC Magdeburg 00:56,88 8. Isabel Marie Gose 2002 Potsdamer SV 00:56,93

Men’s 100m freestyle

German record Marco di Carli, 48,24

Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 48,58/48,23

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 48,93/48,69

Damian Wierling is the fastest swimmer but can’t dip under the required 48,93, he finished in 49,09. His best time are 48,35 seconds.

Marius Kusch, a successful NCAA Division II swimmer from the Queens University of Charlotte, North Carolina, finished second in 49,23. Perhaps the men will step a little bit more on the gas tonight in the final to make it into the 4 x 100 m freestyle relay.

A-finalists:

1. Damian Wierling 1996 SG Essen 0.68 00:49,09 (A) 00:23,60 00:49,09

2. Marius Kusch 1993 SG Stadtwerke München 0.66 00:49,23 (A) 00:23,45 00:49,23

2. Maximilian Oswald 1994 Wasserfreunde Spandau 04 0.66 00:49,23 (A) 00:23,79 00:49,23

4. Christoph Fildebrandt 1989 SSG Saar Max Ritter 0.65 00:49,33 (A) 00:23,82 00:49,33

5. Alexander Kunert 1996 SV Gelnhausen 0.63 00:50,07 (A) 00:24,09 00:50,07 6. David Thomasberger 1996 SV Halle / Saale 0.78 00:50,15 (A) 00:23,61 00:50,15

7. Yannick Lebherz 1989 Potsdamer SV 0.68 00:50,21 (A) 00:23,47 00:50,21

8. Robin Backhaus 1989 SG Neukölln Berlin 0.80 00:50,27 (A)

Women’s 200m butterfly

German record Franziska Hentke, 2:05,26

Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 2:09,21/2:07,22

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 2:09,77/2:09,12

Franziska Hentke was the only woman under 2:10, she clocked a time of 2:07,44. Second fastest into the A-final is Martina van Berkel who trains in Germany but starts for Switzerland internationally.

1. Franziska Hentke 1989 SC Magdeburg 0.62 02:07,44 (A) 00:28,80 01:01,31 01:34,53 02:07,44

2. Martina van Berkel 1989 SV Nikar Heidelberg 0.68 02:11,06 (A) 00:29,62 01:02,77 01:36,63 02:11,06

3. Lisa Höpink 1998 SG Essen 0.73 02:12,90 (A) 00:29,42 01:02,89 01:37,36 02:12,90

4. Julia Mrozinski 2000 SGS Hamburg 0.69 02:15,51 (A) 00:28,97 01:03,33 01:39,92 02:15,51 5. Antonia Haupt 1998 SG Berliner Wasserratten 0.64 02:15,97 (A) 00:29,55 01:04,23 01:40,10 02:15,97

6. Alina Staffeldt 1995 SGS Hannover 0.71 02:16,60 (A) 00:30,37 01:05,09 01:41,23 02:16,60

7. Marie Brockhaus 1998 1. Paderborner SV 1911 0.75 02:16,71 (A) 00:29,93 01:04,24 01:40,34 02:16,71

8. Jade Foelske 2001 Dynamo Club Atlanta 0.66 02:16,93 (A) 00:30,82 01:05,37 01:40,92 02:16,93

Men’s 200m backstroke

German record Jan-Philip Glania 1:55,87

Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 1:57,58/1:56,37

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 1:58,55/1:57,96

2016 Olympic finalist Christian Diener was not fast enough to crack the nomination time in 1:58,99. His season best are 1:57,54, what would have been good enough to hit the prelims qualification standard.

A-finalists

1. Christian Diener 1993 Potsdamer SV 0.62 01:58,99 (A) 00:26,87 00:56,30 01:27,11 01:58,99

2. Andreas Wiesner 1994 SG Stadtwerke München 0.69 02:01,62 (A) 00:28,52 00:59,36 01:30,78 02:01,62

3. Ole Braunschweig 1997 SG Neukölln Berlin 0.66 02:02,05 (A) 00:28,31 00:58,99 01:31,06 02:02,05

4. Josha Salchow 1999 Potsdamer SV 0.68 02:03,20 (A) 00:28,30 00:59,07 01:31,12 02:03,20

5. Felix Ziemann 1997 Neckarsulmer Sport-Union 0.71 02:03,65 (A) 00:29,15 01:00,44 01:32,39 02:03,65

6. Marek Ulrich 1997 SV Halle / Saale 0.67 02:03,70 (A) 00:28,81 01:00,06 01:32,49 02:03,70

7. Alexander Görzen 1994 TuS Wagenfeld 0.62 02:04,10 (A) 00:28,04 00:59,17 01:31,36 02:04,10

8. Jan Scholtz 1998 PSV Cottbus 90 0.56 02:04,68 (A) 00:29,16 01:01,58 01:34,05 02:04,68

Women’s 200m IM

German record Alexandra Wenk 2:11,33

Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 2:13,01/2:10,87 Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 2:13,41/2:12,74

Last year at the German National Championships, Alexandra Wenk established a new German record in the 200m IM in 2:11,33. She doesn’t participate at this year’s championships because of a training deficit. At the moment, there isn’t a German woman who is able to swim times around 2:11 or 2:12.

A-finalists: