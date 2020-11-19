Georgia Women Move To #1 In CSCAA November Poll; Texas Men Stay #1

Editor’s note: the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)’s rankings track dual meet strength, specifically. That is, a higher-ranked team is expected to win in a head-to-head dual meet with a lower-ranked team, according to the voters. These rankings aren’t an NCAA finish prediction – for a ranking closer to that model, check out SwimSwam’s Power Rankings, coming soon.

The College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has released their second round of Division I polls, with the Georgia women moving from #4 to #1.

The polls no longer include Arizona State – the Sun Devils elected to redshirt their entire roster and sit the season out amid the pandemic, but were still included for ranking purposes last month. The Ivy League is also excluded from this poll.

It’s been an odd start to the season amid the pandemic. The Pac-12 and Big Ten have competed only sparingly, though both conferences retain a number of highly-ranked teams. The SEC and ACC have had a handful of dual meets with some three-team invites this week.

Voters were instructed to factor in virtual and intrasquad meet results into their ballots, and to downgrade, but not exclude, teams that haven’t competed yet.

Division I Women

Rk Prv Team Points 1 4 Georgia 354 2 8 Texas 345 3 5 California 343 4 1 Virginia 339 5 2 Stanford 328 6 3 Michigan 301 7 6 NC State 275 8 12 Kentucky 266 9 7 Tennessee 265 10 10 Florida 232 11 13 Alabama 221 12 23 Notre Dame 180 13 20 Missouri 164 14 9 Ohio State 162 15 17 Texas A&M 144 16 21 Duke 131 17 24 Virginia Tech 127 18 15 Southern California 124 19 14 Northwestern 119 20 16 Indiana 98 21 11 Louisville 74 22 19 Auburn 71 23 18 North Carolina 56 24 NR Akron 55 25 NR Florida State 38

Also Receiving Votes

Wisconsin (29), Minnesota (13), Penn State (10), UCLA (5), South Carolina (2), Arkansas (2)

Women’s Poll Committee

Dan Colella, Duke; Niko Fantakis, Brown; Chris Hansen, CSU Bakersfield; Naya Higashijima (Chair), Southern Methodist; Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky; Nathan Lavery, Drexel; Matthew Leach, Washington State; Sergio Lopez, Virginia Tech; Jonathan Maccoll, Rutgers; Jesse Moore, Minnesota; Jeff Poppell, Florida; Jos Smith, Utah; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; Andy Ross, Swimming World.

Division I Men

Rk Prv Team Points 1 1 Texas 374 2 2 California 361 3 8 Georgia 325 4 4 NC State 318 5 3 Florida 315 6 7 Texas A&M 312 7 11 Stanford 267 8 5 Michigan 262 9 6 Indiana 252 10 9 Louisville 237 11 19 Virginia Tech 200 12 14 Tennessee 189 13 15 Alabama 175 14 10 Ohio State 165 15 21 Notre Dame 163 16 18 Florida State 152 17 13 Virginia 148 18 17 Missouri 139 19 20 Wisconsin 91 20 16 Arizona 90 21 22 Auburn 75 22 NR Georgia Tech 54 23 24 North Carolina 51 24 23 Southern California 39 25 NR Kentucky 31

Also Receiving Votes

Northwestern (15), South Carolina (9), Navy (8), Texas Christian (7), Louisiana State (7), Duke (6), Pittsburgh (4), Penn State (4), Purdue (2), Denver (2), Iowa (1)

Men’s Poll Committee

Steve Barnes, Penn State; Chase Bloch, Southern California; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Chad Cradock, UMBC; Matt Crispino, Princeton; Daniel Dozier, West Virginia; Matt Gianiodis, Michigan State; John Hargis, Pittsburgh; Craig Nisgor, Seattle; Bill Roberts (Chair), Navy; Rachel Stratton Mills, Arizona State; Neal Studd, Florida State; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; Andy Ross, Swimming World.