Georgia Women Move To #1 In CSCAA November Poll; Texas Men Stay #1

Editor’s note: the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)’s rankings track dual meet strength, specifically. That is, a higher-ranked team is expected to win in a head-to-head dual meet with a lower-ranked team, according to the voters. These rankings aren’t an NCAA finish prediction – for a ranking closer to that model, check out SwimSwam’s Power Rankings, coming soon.
The College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has released their second round of Division I polls, with the Georgia women moving from #4 to #1.
The polls no longer include Arizona State – the Sun Devils elected to redshirt their entire roster and sit the season out amid the pandemic, but were still included for ranking purposes last month. The Ivy League is also excluded from this poll.
It’s been an odd start to the season amid the pandemic. The Pac-12 and Big Ten have competed only sparingly, though both conferences retain a number of highly-ranked teams. The SEC and ACC have had a handful of dual meets with some three-team invites this week.
Voters were instructed to factor in virtual and intrasquad meet results into their ballots, and to downgrade, but not exclude, teams that haven’t competed yet.
Division I Women
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|4
|Georgia
|354
|2
|8
|Texas
|345
|3
|5
|California
|343
|4
|1
|Virginia
|339
|5
|2
|Stanford
|328
|6
|3
|Michigan
|301
|7
|6
|NC State
|275
|8
|12
|Kentucky
|266
|9
|7
|Tennessee
|265
|10
|10
|Florida
|232
|11
|13
|Alabama
|221
|12
|23
|Notre Dame
|180
|13
|20
|Missouri
|164
|14
|9
|Ohio State
|162
|15
|17
|Texas A&M
|144
|16
|21
|Duke
|131
|17
|24
|Virginia Tech
|127
|18
|15
|Southern California
|124
|19
|14
|Northwestern
|119
|20
|16
|Indiana
|98
|21
|11
|Louisville
|74
|22
|19
|Auburn
|71
|23
|18
|North Carolina
|56
|24
|NR
|Akron
|55
|25
|NR
|Florida State
|38
Also Receiving Votes
Wisconsin (29), Minnesota (13), Penn State (10), UCLA (5), South Carolina (2), Arkansas (2)
Women’s Poll Committee
Dan Colella, Duke; Niko Fantakis, Brown; Chris Hansen, CSU Bakersfield; Naya Higashijima (Chair), Southern Methodist; Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky; Nathan Lavery, Drexel; Matthew Leach, Washington State; Sergio Lopez, Virginia Tech; Jonathan Maccoll, Rutgers; Jesse Moore, Minnesota; Jeff Poppell, Florida; Jos Smith, Utah; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; Andy Ross, Swimming World.
Division I Men
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Texas
|374
|2
|2
|California
|361
|3
|8
|Georgia
|325
|4
|4
|NC State
|318
|5
|3
|Florida
|315
|6
|7
|Texas A&M
|312
|7
|11
|Stanford
|267
|8
|5
|Michigan
|262
|9
|6
|Indiana
|252
|10
|9
|Louisville
|237
|11
|19
|Virginia Tech
|200
|12
|14
|Tennessee
|189
|13
|15
|Alabama
|175
|14
|10
|Ohio State
|165
|15
|21
|Notre Dame
|163
|16
|18
|Florida State
|152
|17
|13
|Virginia
|148
|18
|17
|Missouri
|139
|19
|20
|Wisconsin
|91
|20
|16
|Arizona
|90
|21
|22
|Auburn
|75
|22
|NR
|Georgia Tech
|54
|23
|24
|North Carolina
|51
|24
|23
|Southern California
|39
|25
|NR
|Kentucky
|31
Also Receiving Votes
Northwestern (15), South Carolina (9), Navy (8), Texas Christian (7), Louisiana State (7), Duke (6), Pittsburgh (4), Penn State (4), Purdue (2), Denver (2), Iowa (1)
Men’s Poll Committee
Steve Barnes, Penn State; Chase Bloch, Southern California; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Chad Cradock, UMBC; Matt Crispino, Princeton; Daniel Dozier, West Virginia; Matt Gianiodis, Michigan State; John Hargis, Pittsburgh; Craig Nisgor, Seattle; Bill Roberts (Chair), Navy; Rachel Stratton Mills, Arizona State; Neal Studd, Florida State; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; Andy Ross, Swimming World.
Huge move up from Virginia tech
Especially on that women’s side WITHOUT Emma Atkinson in their meet with Duke! Really excited to see what happens at ACCs now from both teams