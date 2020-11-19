Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Georgia Women Move To #1 In CSCAA November Poll; Texas Men Stay #1

Editor’s note: the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)’s rankings track dual meet strength, specifically. That is, a higher-ranked team is expected to win in a head-to-head dual meet with a lower-ranked team, according to the voters. These rankings aren’t an NCAA finish prediction – for a ranking closer to that model, check out SwimSwam’s Power Rankings, coming soon.

The College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has released their second round of Division I polls, with the Georgia women moving from #4 to #1.

The polls no longer include Arizona State – the Sun Devils elected to redshirt their entire roster and sit the season out amid the pandemic, but were still included for ranking purposes last month. The Ivy League is also excluded from this poll.

It’s been an odd start to the season amid the pandemic. The Pac-12 and Big Ten have competed only sparingly, though both conferences retain a number of highly-ranked teams. The SEC and ACC have had a handful of dual meets with some three-team invites this week.

Voters were instructed to factor in virtual and intrasquad meet results into their ballots, and to downgrade, but not exclude, teams that haven’t competed yet.

Division I Women

Rk Prv Team Points
1 4 Georgia 354
2 8 Texas 345
3 5 California 343
4 1 Virginia 339
5 2 Stanford 328
6 3 Michigan 301
7 6 NC State 275
8 12 Kentucky 266
9 7 Tennessee 265
10 10 Florida 232
11 13 Alabama 221
12 23 Notre Dame 180
13 20 Missouri 164
14 9 Ohio State 162
15 17 Texas A&M 144
16 21 Duke 131
17 24 Virginia Tech 127
18 15 Southern California 124
19 14 Northwestern 119
20 16 Indiana 98
21 11 Louisville 74
22 19 Auburn 71
23 18 North Carolina 56
24 NR Akron 55
25 NR Florida State 38

Also Receiving Votes

Wisconsin (29), Minnesota (13), Penn State (10), UCLA (5), South Carolina (2), Arkansas (2)

Women’s Poll Committee

Dan Colella, Duke; Niko Fantakis, Brown;  Chris Hansen, CSU Bakersfield; Naya Higashijima (Chair), Southern Methodist;  Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky; Nathan Lavery, Drexel; Matthew Leach, Washington State; Sergio Lopez, Virginia Tech; Jonathan Maccoll, Rutgers; Jesse Moore, Minnesota;  Jeff Poppell, Florida; Jos Smith, Utah; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; Andy Ross, Swimming World.

Division I Men

Rk Prv Team Points
1 1 Texas 374
2 2 California 361
3 8 Georgia 325
4 4 NC State 318
5 3 Florida 315
6 7 Texas A&M 312
7 11 Stanford 267
8 5 Michigan 262
9 6 Indiana 252
10 9 Louisville 237
11 19 Virginia Tech 200
12 14 Tennessee 189
13 15 Alabama 175
14 10 Ohio State 165
15 21 Notre Dame 163
16 18 Florida State 152
17 13 Virginia 148
18 17 Missouri 139
19 20 Wisconsin 91
20 16 Arizona 90
21 22 Auburn 75
22 NR Georgia Tech 54
23 24 North Carolina 51
24 23 Southern California 39
25 NR Kentucky 31

Also Receiving Votes

Northwestern (15), South Carolina (9), Navy (8), Texas Christian (7), Louisiana State (7), Duke (6), Pittsburgh (4), Penn State (4), Purdue (2), Denver (2), Iowa (1)

Men’s Poll Committee

Steve Barnes, Penn State; Chase Bloch, Southern California; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Chad Cradock, UMBC; Matt Crispino, Princeton; Daniel Dozier, West Virginia; Matt Gianiodis, Michigan State; John Hargis, Pittsburgh; Craig Nisgor, Seattle; Bill Roberts (Chair), Navy; Rachel Stratton Mills, Arizona State; Neal Studd, Florida State; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; Andy Ross, Swimming World.

DravenOP
1 hour ago

Huge move up from Virginia tech

50enthusiast
Reply to  DravenOP
1 hour ago

Especially on that women’s side WITHOUT Emma Atkinson in their meet with Duke! Really excited to see what happens at ACCs now from both teams

