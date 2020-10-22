Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Preseason CSCAA Polls Favor Texas, Virginia, But Don’t Account For Redshirts

Editor’s note: the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)’s rankings track dual meet strength, specifically. That is, a higher-ranked team is expected to win in a head-to-head dual meet with a lower-ranked team, according to the voters. These rankings aren’t an NCAA finish prediction – for a ranking closer to that model, check out SwimSwam’s Power Rankings.

The season-opening dual meet polls are out from the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – but they don’t account for top swimmers or teams sitting out the season.

Texas leads Cal on the men’s side, while Virginia tops Stanford for the women. But the polls do omit some key absences that have already been confirmed for the college swimming season. Most notably, Arizona State received votes for both men and women, and hold the #12 rank on the men’s side. ASU confirmed in July that it would be redshirting its entire roster for the 2020-2021 season and not competing at the NCAA level for the year.

Voters were to fill out their ballots as if Arizona State was competing this year. The same goes for several very notable would-be freshmen who have already announced deferred enrollments that will keep them out of college swimming until after the 2021 Olympics. That includes #1-ranked overall recruit Regan Smith (Stanford) and two other top-flight Stanford prospects: Lillie Nordmann and Samantha Pearson.

Division I Women

Rank Prev Team Points
1 NR Virginia 324
2 NR Stanford 307
3 NR Michigan 285
4 NR Georgia 280
5 NR California 266
6 NR NC State 257
7 NR Tennessee 255
8 NR Texas 232
9 NR Ohio State 210
10 NR Florida 205
11 NR Louisville 198
12 NR Kentucky 168
13 NR Alabama 160
14 NR Northwestern 147
15 NR Southern California 140
16 NR Indiana 131
17 NR Texas A&M 119
18 NR North Carolina 107
19 NR Auburn 106
20 NR Missouri 73
21 NR Duke 70
22 NR Wisconsin 40
23 NR Notre Dame 40
24 NR Virginia Tech 33
25 NR UCLA 23

Also receiving votes: Harvard (18), Minnesota (12), Arizona State (7), Florida State (4), Akron (3), Princeton (2), Arkansas (2)

Women’s Poll Committee

Dan Colella, Duke; Niko Fantakis, Brown;  Chris Hansen, CSU Bakersfield; Naya Higashijima (Chair), Southern Methodist;  Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky; Nathan Lavery, Drexel; Matthew Leach, Washington State; Sergio Lopez, Virginia Tech; Jonathan Maccoll, Rutgers; Jesse Moore, Minnesota;  Jeff Poppell, Florida; Jos Smith, Utah; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; Andy Ross, Swimming World.

Division I Men

Rank Prev Team Points
1 NR Texas 374
2 NR California 359
3 NR Florida 326
4 NR NC State 325
5 NR Michigan 313
6 NR Indiana 297
7 NR Texas A&M 278
8 NR Georgia 256
9 NR Louisville 246
10 NR Ohio State 235
11 NR Stanford 202
12 NR Arizona State 199
13 NR Virginia 181
14 NR Tennessee 170
15 NR Alabama 167
16 NR Arizona 140
17 NR Missouri 137
18 NR Florida State 125
19 NR Virginia Tech 112
20 NR Wisconsin 109
21 NR Notre Dame 68
22 NR Auburn 52
23 NR Southern California 51
24 NR North Carolina 33
25 NR Iowa 28

Also receiving votes: Harvard (18), Kentucky (16), Denver (11), Pittsburgh (10), Minnesota (10), Louisiana State (8), Purdue (7), Penn State (5), Navy (3), South Carolina (2), Utah (1), Georgia Tech (1)

Men’s Poll Committee

Steve Barnes, Penn State; Chase Bloch, Southern California; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Chad Cradock, UMBC; Matt Crispino, Princeton; Daniel Dozier, West Virginia; Matt Gianiodis, Michigan State; John Hargis, Pittsburgh; Craig Nisgor, Seattle; Bill Roberts (Chair), Navy; Rachel Stratton Mills, Arizona State; Neal Studd, Florida State; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; Andy Ross, Swimming World.

Guerra
1 hour ago

Why is Arizona State showing up in the rankings? I thought Bob Bowman canceled their season because he doesn’t like coaching college kids and he can have an excuse to just pay attention to a couple so-called Olympic hopefuls and use Arizona State’s pool for free.

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Guerra
25 minutes ago

Voters were to fill out their ballots as if Arizona State was competing this year. The same goes for several very notable would-be freshmen who have already announced deferred enrollments that will keep them out of college swimming until after the 2021 Olympics. That includes #1-ranked overall recruit Regan Smith (Stanford) and two other top-flight Stanford prospects: Lillie Nordmann and Samantha Pearson.

Guerra
Reply to  Braden Keith
20 minutes ago

Pfft! But thanks for clearing that up.

FLSwimmer
Reply to  Guerra
8 minutes ago

Were you too busy praying to your shrine of Ray Looze to notice the 3rd paragraph of the article?

Daddy
28 minutes ago

As great as it is to see Iowa on there, I can’t help but imagine it hurts a little bit for those athletes.

Jonathan Edwards
25 minutes ago

They sleep

