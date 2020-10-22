Preseason CSCAA Polls Favor Texas, Virginia, But Don’t Account For Redshirts

Editor’s note: the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)’s rankings track dual meet strength, specifically. That is, a higher-ranked team is expected to win in a head-to-head dual meet with a lower-ranked team, according to the voters. These rankings aren’t an NCAA finish prediction – for a ranking closer to that model, check out SwimSwam’s Power Rankings.
The season-opening dual meet polls are out from the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – but they don’t account for top swimmers or teams sitting out the season.
Texas leads Cal on the men’s side, while Virginia tops Stanford for the women. But the polls do omit some key absences that have already been confirmed for the college swimming season. Most notably, Arizona State received votes for both men and women, and hold the #12 rank on the men’s side. ASU confirmed in July that it would be redshirting its entire roster for the 2020-2021 season and not competing at the NCAA level for the year.
Voters were to fill out their ballots as if Arizona State was competing this year. The same goes for several very notable would-be freshmen who have already announced deferred enrollments that will keep them out of college swimming until after the 2021 Olympics. That includes #1-ranked overall recruit Regan Smith (Stanford) and two other top-flight Stanford prospects: Lillie Nordmann and Samantha Pearson.
Division I Women
|Rank
|Prev
|Team
|Points
|1
|NR
|Virginia
|324
|2
|NR
|Stanford
|307
|3
|NR
|Michigan
|285
|4
|NR
|Georgia
|280
|5
|NR
|California
|266
|6
|NR
|NC State
|257
|7
|NR
|Tennessee
|255
|8
|NR
|Texas
|232
|9
|NR
|Ohio State
|210
|10
|NR
|Florida
|205
|11
|NR
|Louisville
|198
|12
|NR
|Kentucky
|168
|13
|NR
|Alabama
|160
|14
|NR
|Northwestern
|147
|15
|NR
|Southern California
|140
|16
|NR
|Indiana
|131
|17
|NR
|Texas A&M
|119
|18
|NR
|North Carolina
|107
|19
|NR
|Auburn
|106
|20
|NR
|Missouri
|73
|21
|NR
|Duke
|70
|22
|NR
|Wisconsin
|40
|23
|NR
|Notre Dame
|40
|24
|NR
|Virginia Tech
|33
|25
|NR
|UCLA
|23
Also receiving votes: Harvard (18), Minnesota (12), Arizona State (7), Florida State (4), Akron (3), Princeton (2), Arkansas (2)
Women’s Poll Committee
Dan Colella, Duke; Niko Fantakis, Brown; Chris Hansen, CSU Bakersfield; Naya Higashijima (Chair), Southern Methodist; Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky; Nathan Lavery, Drexel; Matthew Leach, Washington State; Sergio Lopez, Virginia Tech; Jonathan Maccoll, Rutgers; Jesse Moore, Minnesota; Jeff Poppell, Florida; Jos Smith, Utah; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; Andy Ross, Swimming World.
Division I Men
|Rank
|Prev
|Team
|Points
|1
|NR
|Texas
|374
|2
|NR
|California
|359
|3
|NR
|Florida
|326
|4
|NR
|NC State
|325
|5
|NR
|Michigan
|313
|6
|NR
|Indiana
|297
|7
|NR
|Texas A&M
|278
|8
|NR
|Georgia
|256
|9
|NR
|Louisville
|246
|10
|NR
|Ohio State
|235
|11
|NR
|Stanford
|202
|12
|NR
|Arizona State
|199
|13
|NR
|Virginia
|181
|14
|NR
|Tennessee
|170
|15
|NR
|Alabama
|167
|16
|NR
|Arizona
|140
|17
|NR
|Missouri
|137
|18
|NR
|Florida State
|125
|19
|NR
|Virginia Tech
|112
|20
|NR
|Wisconsin
|109
|21
|NR
|Notre Dame
|68
|22
|NR
|Auburn
|52
|23
|NR
|Southern California
|51
|24
|NR
|North Carolina
|33
|25
|NR
|Iowa
|28
Also receiving votes: Harvard (18), Kentucky (16), Denver (11), Pittsburgh (10), Minnesota (10), Louisiana State (8), Purdue (7), Penn State (5), Navy (3), South Carolina (2), Utah (1), Georgia Tech (1)
Men’s Poll Committee
Steve Barnes, Penn State; Chase Bloch, Southern California; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Chad Cradock, UMBC; Matt Crispino, Princeton; Daniel Dozier, West Virginia; Matt Gianiodis, Michigan State; John Hargis, Pittsburgh; Craig Nisgor, Seattle; Bill Roberts (Chair), Navy; Rachel Stratton Mills, Arizona State; Neal Studd, Florida State; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; Andy Ross, Swimming World.
