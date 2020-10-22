Preseason CSCAA Polls Favor Texas, Virginia, But Don’t Account For Redshirts

Editor’s note: the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)’s rankings track dual meet strength, specifically. That is, a higher-ranked team is expected to win in a head-to-head dual meet with a lower-ranked team, according to the voters. These rankings aren’t an NCAA finish prediction – for a ranking closer to that model, check out SwimSwam’s Power Rankings.

The season-opening dual meet polls are out from the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – but they don’t account for top swimmers or teams sitting out the season.

Texas leads Cal on the men’s side, while Virginia tops Stanford for the women. But the polls do omit some key absences that have already been confirmed for the college swimming season. Most notably, Arizona State received votes for both men and women, and hold the #12 rank on the men’s side. ASU confirmed in July that it would be redshirting its entire roster for the 2020-2021 season and not competing at the NCAA level for the year.

Voters were to fill out their ballots as if Arizona State was competing this year. The same goes for several very notable would-be freshmen who have already announced deferred enrollments that will keep them out of college swimming until after the 2021 Olympics. That includes #1-ranked overall recruit Regan Smith (Stanford) and two other top-flight Stanford prospects: Lillie Nordmann and Samantha Pearson.

Division I Women

Rank Prev Team Points 1 NR Virginia 324 2 NR Stanford 307 3 NR Michigan 285 4 NR Georgia 280 5 NR California 266 6 NR NC State 257 7 NR Tennessee 255 8 NR Texas 232 9 NR Ohio State 210 10 NR Florida 205 11 NR Louisville 198 12 NR Kentucky 168 13 NR Alabama 160 14 NR Northwestern 147 15 NR Southern California 140 16 NR Indiana 131 17 NR Texas A&M 119 18 NR North Carolina 107 19 NR Auburn 106 20 NR Missouri 73 21 NR Duke 70 22 NR Wisconsin 40 23 NR Notre Dame 40 24 NR Virginia Tech 33 25 NR UCLA 23

Also receiving votes: Harvard (18), Minnesota (12), Arizona State (7), Florida State (4), Akron (3), Princeton (2), Arkansas (2)

Women’s Poll Committee

Dan Colella, Duke; Niko Fantakis, Brown; Chris Hansen, CSU Bakersfield; Naya Higashijima (Chair), Southern Methodist; Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky; Nathan Lavery, Drexel; Matthew Leach, Washington State; Sergio Lopez, Virginia Tech; Jonathan Maccoll, Rutgers; Jesse Moore, Minnesota; Jeff Poppell, Florida; Jos Smith, Utah; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; Andy Ross, Swimming World.

Division I Men

Rank Prev Team Points 1 NR Texas 374 2 NR California 359 3 NR Florida 326 4 NR NC State 325 5 NR Michigan 313 6 NR Indiana 297 7 NR Texas A&M 278 8 NR Georgia 256 9 NR Louisville 246 10 NR Ohio State 235 11 NR Stanford 202 12 NR Arizona State 199 13 NR Virginia 181 14 NR Tennessee 170 15 NR Alabama 167 16 NR Arizona 140 17 NR Missouri 137 18 NR Florida State 125 19 NR Virginia Tech 112 20 NR Wisconsin 109 21 NR Notre Dame 68 22 NR Auburn 52 23 NR Southern California 51 24 NR North Carolina 33 25 NR Iowa 28

Also receiving votes: Harvard (18), Kentucky (16), Denver (11), Pittsburgh (10), Minnesota (10), Louisiana State (8), Purdue (7), Penn State (5), Navy (3), South Carolina (2), Utah (1), Georgia Tech (1)

Men’s Poll Committee

Steve Barnes, Penn State; Chase Bloch, Southern California; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Chad Cradock, UMBC; Matt Crispino, Princeton; Daniel Dozier, West Virginia; Matt Gianiodis, Michigan State; John Hargis, Pittsburgh; Craig Nisgor, Seattle; Bill Roberts (Chair), Navy; Rachel Stratton Mills, Arizona State; Neal Studd, Florida State; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; Andy Ross, Swimming World.