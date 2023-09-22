Georgia Tech Set To Open Season With Back-To-Back Meets

Courtesy: Georgia Tech Athletics

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving will open the 2023-24 season with an Intrasquad Scrimmage on Friday, Sept.22 followed by the Swim Across America event on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Before hosting their first opponent in October, The Yellow Jackets will have a White vs. Gold matchup. The White vs Gold Intrasquad Scrimmage will take place at the McAuley Aquatic Center with events beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Order of events:

Diving Event

200-yard Medley Relay

1000-yard Freestyle (men and women)

200-yard Individual Medley

200-yard Freestyle

100-yard Backstroke

200-yard Butterfly

50-yard Freestyle (Followed by break, if needed)

100-yard Freestyle

200-yard Backstroke

500-yard Freestyle (men and women)

100-yard Butterfly (Followed by break, if needed)

400 IM (men and women)

200-yard Freestyle Relay

The White team will be coached by Angie Nicolletta and Temaria Tomley and led by captains Berke Saka and Sophie Murphy. The Gold team will be coached by Chico Rego with Claudia Butterfield and Leandro Odorici serving as captains.

Then on Saturday, Georgia Tech will participate in the Swim Across America event for the fifth- consecutive year, which was established in 2013 to raise awareness and funds for the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The 3-mile swim will begin at 7 a.m. at Lake Lanier.