Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Georgia Tech Reveals $1.4-Million Locker Room Renovation for Swimming & Diving Teams

Comments: 1

Georgia Tech officially unveiled a new locker room for the school’s Swimming and Diving teams. According to school officials, $1.4 million-plus renovation of the space was funded by donors and letterwinners. 

Both the men’s and women’s teams will be the beneficiaries of the new spaces, which include several new features including: 

  • modernized visual displays throughout the space;
  • 78 state-of-the-art lockers for student-athletes;
  • new coaches’ locker rooms and lounges;
  • renovated restrooms and showers;
  • new stonhard epoxy flooring.

Interim Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark Swimming and Diving Head Coach John Ames spoke on the renovations, “This renovation is the perfect way for our student-athletes to arrive on campus with an exciting and energetic outlook for the future of our program.” 

“Both locker rooms are state-of-the-art space that could not have been possible without help from so many letterwinners and other donors that helped make this become a reality, and the home of Georgia Tech swimming and diving.”

Georgia Tech Locker Room Mural (via Georgia Tech)

Georgia Tech Locker Room Renovations (via Georgia Tech)

Georgia Tech Locker Room Mural (via Georgia Tech)

Georgia Tech Locker Room Renovations (via Georgia Tech)

Georgia Tech Locker Room Renovations (via Georgia Tech)

Georgia Tech Locker Room Renovations (via Georgia Tech)

Despite the upgrades to the facility, Georgia Tech still has not named a new head coach for the Swimming and Diving program. Ames has been serving as the interim Head Coach since longtime coach Courtney Shealy Hart announced her departure from the program earlier this month. Hart, who said she resigned to pursue new professional opportunities, had been the coach of both teams for 15 years prior to her departure. The school has not announced whether or not they intend to hire or promote a head coach prior to the start of the 2024-2025 NCAA season. 

Georgia Tech has historically been one of the most common hosts of the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. The school most recently hosted both the men’s and women’s championships back in 2022, with both meets slated to return to the pool in 2026. The McAuley Aquatic Center currently has the capacity to host about 1900 spectators. 

 

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
This Guy
2 seconds ago

Nice chunk of change from donors and alumni. That has to be a pretty nice positive and attractive sign for potential coaches. Shows some solid support

0
0
Reply

About Nicole Miller

Nicole Miller

Nicole has been with SwimSwam since April 2020, as both a reporter and social media contributor. Prior to joining the SwimSwam platform, Nicole also managed a successful Instagram platform, amassing over 20,000 followers. Currently, Nicole is pursuing her B.S. in Biomedical Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. After competing for the swim …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!