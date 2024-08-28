Georgia Tech Reveals $1.4-Million Locker Room Renovation for Swimming & Diving Teams

Georgia Tech officially unveiled a new locker room for the school’s Swimming and Diving teams. According to school officials, $1.4 million-plus renovation of the space was funded by donors and letterwinners.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will be the beneficiaries of the new spaces, which include several new features including:

modernized visual displays throughout the space;

78 state-of-the-art lockers for student-athletes;

new coaches’ locker rooms and lounges;

renovated restrooms and showers;

new stonhard epoxy flooring.

Interim Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark Swimming and Diving Head Coach John Ames spoke on the renovations, “This renovation is the perfect way for our student-athletes to arrive on campus with an exciting and energetic outlook for the future of our program.”

“Both locker rooms are state-of-the-art space that could not have been possible without help from so many letterwinners and other donors that helped make this become a reality, and the home of Georgia Tech swimming and diving.”

Despite the upgrades to the facility, Georgia Tech still has not named a new head coach for the Swimming and Diving program. Ames has been serving as the interim Head Coach since longtime coach Courtney Shealy Hart announced her departure from the program earlier this month. Hart, who said she resigned to pursue new professional opportunities, had been the coach of both teams for 15 years prior to her departure. The school has not announced whether or not they intend to hire or promote a head coach prior to the start of the 2024-2025 NCAA season.

Georgia Tech has historically been one of the most common hosts of the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. The school most recently hosted both the men’s and women’s championships back in 2022, with both meets slated to return to the pool in 2026. The McAuley Aquatic Center currently has the capacity to host about 1900 spectators.