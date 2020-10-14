NCAA Announces Championship Host Cities From 2023-2026

The NCAA announced Wednesday the host cities of all of its championship competitions from 2023 through 2026, including the sites for men’s and women’s swimming & diving in all three divisions.

In Division I, the men’s championship meet will be hosted by the University of Minnesota in 2023 and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) in 2024, while both the men’s and women’s championships will take place at Washington State University in 2025 and Georgia Tech in 2026.

Tennessee will host the women’s competition in 2023, and 2024’s edition will be held at the University of Georgia.

The men’s 2020 meet, which was ultimately cancelled, was slated to take place in Indiana, which now shifts to 2024. 2021 was supposed to be at the University of Iowa, though the NCAA is exploring other options after the school cut their swimming & diving programs. Greensboro is reportedly the frontrunner as a replacement. 2022 will be at the University of Georgia in Athens.

Future NCAA Division I Championship Hosts – Men

March 24-27, 2021, Iowa City, Iowa – University of Iowa (seating for 1,200 spectators) – though it could reportedly change to Greensboro

March 23-26, 2022, Atlanta, Georgia – Georgia Tech (seating for 1,900 spectators)

2023, Minneapolis, Minnesota – University of Minnesota, Twin Cities (seating for 2,546 spectators)

2024, Indianapolis, Indiana – IU Natatorium (4,700 seating capacity, reduced for NCAA Championships)

2025, Federal Way, Washington – Washington State University (seating for 2,500 spectators)

2026, Atlanta, Georgia – Georgia Tech (seating for 1,900 spectators)

The 2020 women’s Division I Championships were supposed to be in Athens at the University of Georgia, which now takes over 2024 duties. This season’s host will be Greensboro, and Georgia Tech will be the site for 2022.

Future NCAA Division I Championship Hosts – Women

March 17-20, 2021, Greensboro, North Carolina – Greensboro Aquatic Center (NC State co-host) (permanent spectator seating for 1,848, bleacher seating for 652)

March 16-19, 2022, Atlanta, Georgia – Georgia Tech (seating for 1,900 spectators)

2023, Knoxville, Tennessee – University of Tennessee, Knoxville (seating for 1,284 spectators)

2024, Athens, Georgia – University of Georgia (seating for *close to* 2,000 spectators)

2025, Federal Way, Washington – Washington State University (seating for 2,500 spectators)

2026, Atlanta, Georgia – Georgia Tech (seating for 1,900 spectators)

You can find the future sites for both the Division II and Division III NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships below. 2020’s Division II meet was midway through when it got cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic in Geneva, Ohio, while Division III was slated for Greensboro in 2020. Both will host again in the near future.

NCAA Division II Men’s & Women’s Championship Sites

March 8-13, 2021, Birmingham, Alabama – Birmingham CrossPlex

March 9-12, 2022 Greensboro, North Carolina – Greensboro Aquatic Center

2023: Indianapolis, Indiana – University of Indianapolis

2024: Geneva, Ohio – Lake Erie College

2025: Indianapolis, Indiana – University of Indianapolis

2026: Evansville, Indiana – University of Southern Indiana

NCAA Division III Men’s & Women’s Championship Sites