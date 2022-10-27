Georgia Set To Take On Florida In Rivalry Meet Friday

Courtesy: Georgia Athletics

ATHENS, Ga. – The University of Georgia swimming and diving teams return to Athens this Friday for their traditional rivalry matchup against Florida at Gabrielsen Natatorium.

The meet begins Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m., with live coverage of both the swimming and diving competitions streaming on SEC Network+. Results will be available on GeorgiaDogs.com and to paid subscribers on the MeetMobile app. Diving results will be available on DiveMeets.com. Fans are encouraged to help “Pack the Pool” with the first 200 spectators in attendance receiving free T-shirts.

For the Bulldogs and Gators, this is the 90th all-time meeting between the men’s programs, with Florida holding a 66-20-3 record. On the women’s side, this is the 38th matchup, with Georgia narrowly leading the series at 20-17. The home team has swept both meets in the last three meetings.

The 15th-ranked Georgia women (5-0, 1-0 SEC) remained unbeaten last weekend with a 176-123 victory at Florida State. Georgia tallied 11 victories with graduate Marie Schobel and seniors Jillian Barczyk and Zoie Hartman each earning two wins. Schobel is unbeaten this season in backstroke events, while Hartman has racked up six individual wins. In diving, junior Meghan Wenzel earned her fourth win of the year with a Zone cut of 309.30 on the 3-meter.

The seventh-ranked Georgia men (4-1, 1-0 SEC) notched 10 victories in their 179-121 win against No. 21 Florida State, including both relays. Junior Jake Magahey finished first in both the 200 and 500 freestyle, while seniors Dillon Downing , Ian Grum , and Zach Hils all secured wins. Freshman Kristian Pitshugin earned his first collegiate win in the 100 breaststroke with a B-cut of 53.58.

Following the Florida meet, Georgia turns its attention to the midseason Georgia Invitational, running Thursday, Nov. 17-Saturday, Nov. 19 at Gabrielsen Natatorium.

For all news and updates about Georgia swimming and diving, follow the Bulldogs on Twitter (@UGASwimDive), Instagram (@ugaswimdive), and Facebook (UGA Swimming and Diving).