Georgia High School Swim Coach Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

28-year old Shea Everette Spencer, the head coach of the Callaway High School swim team in Georgia, has been arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted a teenage student.

A Troup County sheriff’s spokesman, Sgt. Stewart Smith, says that investigators believe that Spencer touched the female student several times since the beginning of the school year.

The sheriff’s department opened an investigation on March 13th after being notified by the Division of Family and Children Services. The alleged victim informed another teacher, prompting the legal proceedings.

Everett was booked into Troup County jail on Tuesday, where records show him as “Not Bondable.”

A spokeswoman for Troup school said in a statement that “anytime an employee is under investigation they are removed from the classroom. As this is considered an ongoing investigation, this is all the information we can provide at this time.”

Troup county is located on the state’s border with Alabama, just north of Columbus, Georgia. Spencer is still listed as the school’s head swimming & diving coach on their athletics website. Spencer also taught Language Arts, and in 2017 was one of 6 Troup County educators chosen to participate in a Project Zero Classroom experience at Harvard’s Graduate School of Education.

