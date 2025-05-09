George Mason’s Ali Tyler Named 2025 A-10 Postgraduate Scholarship Recipient

Courtesy: George Mason Athletics

FAIRFAX, Va. – The Atlantic 10 Conference announced that it has awarded the 2025 A-10 Postgraduate Scholarships to 14 outstanding student-athletes, including George Mason women’s swimming and diving standout Ali Tyler.

“Providing this prestigious honor to Atlantic 10 student-athletes gives a very deserving group of academically driven young men and women the opportunity to extend their education and enrich their lives,” stated Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade. “We have countless success stories of former postgraduate scholars who have used the funds to earn post graduate degrees in many areas. This commitment gives tangible context to an important part of the A-10’s commitment to the academic success of our student-athletes. I congratulate each of these deserving individuals and have no doubt all will continue to be tremendously successful.”

Over the last decade, the A-10’s Postgraduate Scholarship program has awarded $570,000 to 114 former student-athletes. Each of this year’s 14 honorees receives $3,000 to contribute towards full-time enrollment in a postgraduate or professional program. First instituted to provide continuing education opportunities for graduating student-athletes, the program awards $42,000 in scholarship funding to former A-10 student-athletes. This marks the ninth year the Atlantic 10 has provided the scholarships to individuals from each Atlantic 10 campus.

Tyler, a native of Cheshire, Connecticut, has distinguished herself through excellence in academics, athletics, and service. She has been accepted into George Mason University’s competitive accelerated master’s program in forensic science, underscoring her dedication and achievement beyond the pool.

An active member of the Forensic Science Student Association, Tyler also contributes to drone research initiatives with the GMU Police Department.

Academically, she is a three-time Peter N. Stearns Provost Scholar, a consistent Dean’s List honoree, and a four-year member of the Atlantic 10 All-Academic Team.

In the pool, Tyler has earned 12 individual A-10 titles, set two conference records, and was named Most Outstanding Performer at the A-10 Championships. She also earned an NCAA B-cut designation during her career.

Beyond her accomplishments in the classroom and competition, Tyler has demonstrated a strong commitment to service. A three-year member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), she served as treasurer during her senior year. She has actively participated in campus and community outreach, including food and toy drives, school meal packaging, and book fairs.

A-10 Postgraduate Honorees

Davidson – Annica Valmassei – W T&F and Diving

Dayton – Haven Dwyer – Softball

Duquesne – Mackenzie Lesczynski – W Lacrosse

Fordham – Luisa Rosa – W Swimming and Diving

George Mason – Alexandra Tyler – W Swimming and Diving

George Washington – Taylor Bernosky – W Swimming and Diving

La Salle – Meghan Lyons – W Rowing

Loyola Chicago – Gabe Smith – M Cross Country

Richmond – Izzy Blaylock – W T&F

Rhode Island – Owen Fleischer – M T&F

St. Bonaventure – Fiona McGovern – W Lacrosse

Saint Joseph’s – Natalie Nevins – W Soccer

Saint Louis – Emily Gaebe – W Soccer

VCU – Eryn Byrd – W T&F