George Washington’s Taylor Bernosky Selected for A-10 Postgraduate Scholarship

Courtesy: GW Sports

WASHINGTON – The A-10 Conference released its 2025 Postgraduate Scholarship winners on Thursday, selecting GW women’s swimmer Taylor Bernosky as GW’s recipient.

Bernosky, a four-year member of GW swimming and diving, finished her career in 2025 by helping GW to win their fourth-straight team title. The A-10 All-Conference first-teamer totaled 33 points in her final trip at the A-10 Championships, which included a pair of top-eight finishes (8th: 1650-yard free; 8th: 200-yard free), a B-final victory in the 500-yard free and a relay victory in GW’s 800-yard freestyle relay.

The senior from Scottsdale excelled as an International Affairs major during her undergraduate tenure at GW. After graduating from GW, Bernosky will begin a two-year dual-degree master’s program starting at Sciences Po in Paris, France. There, she will be earning a degree in International Economic Policy before moving to London.

Bernosky will then spend the next year at the London School of Economics getting a second Master’s degree in International Political Economy.

“I’m honored to have received this scholarship from GW and the Atlantic 10 Conference and grateful for how it will help me transition into life after collegiate athletics,” Bernosky said.