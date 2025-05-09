Kansas’ Addi Barnes Awarded NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship

Courtesy: KU Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s swimming and diving senior Addi Barnes has been awarded an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship, recognizing her outstanding academic achievement, athletic excellence and leadership within the community.

Upon graduation from the University of Kansas, Barnes will be going to graduate school at Southwest Baptist University to pursue her master’s degree and be a graduate assistant for the Bearcat’s swimming team.

“We are thrilled Addi earned the NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship,” said Kansas head coach Clark Campbell. “She was a stellar student-athlete and leader for Kansas. I can’t wait to see what she does in the next chapters of life.”

Barnes, a native of Overland Park, Kansas, is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection and a four-year contributor for the Jayhawks. She served as a captain for the 2024-25 team and plans to graduate from the University of Kansas in May 2025.

Each year, the NCAA awards up to 126 $10,000 postgraduate scholarships to student-athletes who have completed their final year of athletics competition. The scholarships are distributed three times annually — in the fall, winter and spring — providing 21 scholarships each to men and women per season. The award is a one-time, nonrenewable scholarship intended to support graduate study at an accredited institution. These student-athletes demonstrate outstanding academic achievement, athletic excellence and leadership within their communities.

Established in 1964, the NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship program promotes and encourages graduate education by recognizing the Association’s most accomplished student-athletes. The program evaluates candidates on their athletic and academic achievements, campus involvement, community service and leadership. An equitable selection process ensures that all nominees, regardless of sport, division, gender or race, are considered fairly.