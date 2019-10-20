George Mason Men Complete 257-148 Win over Davidson

George Mason vs. Davidson

Oct. 18-19, 2019

Richmond, Virginia

Men: George Mason 257-148

Courtesy: George Mason Athletics

RICHMOND, Va. – The George Mason men’s swimming and diving team wrapped up competition at the Richmond Duals on Saturday.

The Mason men completed a two-day dual against Davidson with a 257-148 victory over the Wildcats.

The Patriots won 18 events on the day against the Wildcats.

Mason took the top two spots in the 1,650-yard freestyle, with senior Attila Kiss first (16:24.55) and freshman Jackson Knouse second (16:32.64). Kiss also won the 500-yard freestyle (4:37.69).

Junior Drake Moretz won the 200-yard freestyle (1:42.29), while sophomore Sam Westmont was third in the event (1:45.77). Moretz also claimed first place the 100-yard freestyle (46.00).

Junior Devin Truong took first in the 200-yard butterfly (1:54.08) with classmate Andres Alarcon third (1:55.80). Truong also took the top spot on the podium in the 50-yard butterfly (23.12), with Moretz less than a second behind (23.27).

Alarcon won the 100-yard butterfly (50.90), while junior Dylan Peck placed second (51.63).

In the 50-yard freestyle, senior Christopher Stankiewicz touched the wall first (21.20), just ahead of sophomore Will Rastatter (21.61). Stankiewicz also won the 50-yard breaststroke (26.37) and 100-yard breaststroke (57.50).

Senior Ryan Donnelly won the 200-yard backstroke (1:51.89), while Westmont placed third (1:55.29). Senior Logan Eubanks won both the 50-yard backstroke (23.54) and 100-yard backstroke (50.55).

The Patriots swept the top three spots in the 200-yard breaststroke, with freshman Thomas Chapman first (2:08.91), senior Jake Ball second (2:09.95) and junior Wallace Watkins third (2:10.48).

Mason went one-two in the 200-yard IM, with Peck winning the event (1:53.99) and Truong finishing second (1:58.35).

Senior Gerald Hodges, Jr. placed second in the one-meter event (243.75), while classmate Joseph Amato was third (222.70).

The Patriots are back in action when they compete in the A-10 Classic on Nov. 2-3 at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

Courtesy: Davidson Athletics

For the Davidson men’s team, which concluded its two-day dual with George Mason, diver Daniel Valmassei continued his emergence by winning the one-meter competition. He totaled 283.95 points to earn the Wildcats’ lone win.

George Mason won the men’s team tally 257-148.

“Mason’s men are among the favorites in the A-10 this season, and we clearly have some work to do to match up better with them,” coach John Young said.

Up Next

Davidson returns to the pool next Saturday with a home meet against Georgetown, which will begin at 12 p.m. in Cannon Pool.