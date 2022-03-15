Gabriel Araujo Lowers S2 World Records At Para Swimming World Series

2022 Para Swimming World Series – Italian Leg

March 11-13, 2022

Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy

LCM (50m)

Schedule

Results

Brazil’s Gabriel Araujo highlighted the action at the Italian leg of the 2022 Para Swimming World Series over the weekend, breaking the world record twice in the men’s S2 50m butterfly and once more in the 150 medley.

Araujo put up a time of 56.62 in the 50 fly final, breaking the world record of 57.21 he set in the prelims. The 19-year-old set the previous world record of 1:01.65 at the 2019 Para Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

Despite the world record, Araujo only placed fourth in the event due to the fact that the meet is contested as multi-class. Another Brazilian, Talisson Glock (31.94, S6), won the gold medal.

Araujo did pick up a win and a world record in the 150 IM, clocking 3:47.04 to lower the SM2 mark of 3:48.03 set by Mexico’s Christopher Gregorio Tronco Sanchez in 2021. He also set a new Americas Records in the S2 50 free (53.08) and 100 free (1:58.75), while several other Americas Records were set over the three days of competition:

Other Americas Records

Xenia Francesca Palazzo (ITA, S8 100 free, 977 points).

(ITA, S8 100 free, 977 points). Fabiola Ramirez (MEX, S2 200 free, 5:36.76)

(MEX, S2 200 free, 5:36.76) Lidia Vieira da Cruz (BRA, S4 200 free, 3:13.91)

(BRA, S4 200 free, 3:13.91) Jose Ronaldo Da Silva (BRA, S1 50 back, 1:20.40)

(BRA, S1 50 back, 1:20.40) Jose Ronaldo Da Silva (BRA, S1 100 back, 3:02.68)

(BRA, S1 100 back, 3:02.68) Gabriel Feiten (BRA, S1 50 back, 1:21.29)

(BRA, S1 50 back, 1:21.29) Joao Pedro Brutos de Oliveira (BRA, 100 SB14 breast, 1:04.93)

The top female performance of the competition came from Spain’s Michelle Alonso Morales, scoring 1016 points after going 1:15.72 in the women’s SB14 100 breast.