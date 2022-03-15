In First Test of Bans on Russian Athletes, CAS Denies Stay of UEFA Decision

In the first major legal test of a ban on Russian athletes from international competition, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has denied a request by the Football Union of Russia to stay the execution of a UEFA suspension.

UEFA suspended the Russian federation from participation in its competitions until further notice, including giving Poland a “bye” to the final of “Path B” of the FIFA World Cup qualifying event, which is scheduled to take place on March 29, 2022. A match between Poland and Russia was scheduled to be held in Moscow’s VTB Arena.

The FUR asked the international court for sporting disputes to put the UEFA decision on hold for the duration of the CAS proceedings, but the CAS has denied that request. CAS also says that they will have a final decision by the end of this week.

UEFA’s ban came after several countries, including the next scheduled Russian opponent Poland, threatened to boycott competition if Russia was allowed to participate.

A stay of competition could have forced Poland to play or forfeit their match against Russia this week.

FINA, the international governing body, is holding firm in its rejection of a blanket ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes, though they did install a new rule that would allow them to block athletes and officials on a case-by-case basis. While most international sporting organizations have put in place outright bans on Russian and Belarusian athletes over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, FINA is one of a handful that are still allowing them to compete, albeit under neutral symbols.

A FINA representative told SwimSwam that they have not issued a blanket ban because of fear of an overturning by the CAS.

FINA has also declined so far to remove December’s Short Course World Championships from Kazan, Russia. That is the biggest international sporting event that has not been pulled from the country in 2022.

The CAS is generally the final stop for most international sporting disputes, though appeals can be made to the Swiss Tribunal (the country’s supreme court) on procedural grounds – which rarely happens or is granted. The CAS generally rules on whether decisions by organizations like UEFA follow their own precedents in rules rather than ruling on the fairness of such rulings – though sometimes their decisions does include non-binding commentary on the latter.

This is one of two major appeals to the CAS by Russian sporting organizations that have been announced so far. The other is the Russian Olympic Committee appealing against a European Olympic Committees decision to not allow Russian athletes or officials to participate in the 2022 Winter European Youth Olympic Festival.

If Russia were successful in either of these appeals, a number of others would likely flood into the CAS.