World Champion Swimmer Penny Oleksiak Joins Team Aquasphere as Marquee Athlete

Aquasphere, a SwimSwam partner.

Aquasphere, the premier swimming brand, today announced seven-time Olympic medalist and World Champion swimmer Penny Oleksiak is joining the global Team Aquasphere. To kick off the new partnership, Oleksiak will be heavily involved in the development and design of a new Aquasphere collection including a technical suit, eyewear, and additional swimwear as the brand continues to expand its product offering for swimmers at every level, including competitive pool athletes. The collection will play an important role in her success as she trains and races leading up to the ultimate challenge in 2024.

Known as one of the fastest swimmers in the world, Oleksiak is a flagship athlete for Team Aquasphere and will train and compete utilizing Aquasphere’s full range of industry-leading products from best-in-class eyewear to training equipment and performance swimsuits. In addition, she will support the brand’s new XCEED goggle campaign, which launches later this year. The growing roster of world class athletes on Team Aquasphere also includes swimmers Ben Proud (UK) and Maxime Grousset (FR), who both represent the brand’s eyewear collection globally.

“Growing up, I was taught to never put limits on myself, so Aquasphere’s mantra ‘Be Limitless’ really resonates with me,” said Oleksiak. “I’m very excited to be part of the innovation process and to help design technical gear that not only performs well, but also looks great. Fashion has always been a passion of mine, and now I get to combine that with swimming to fuel the development and design of new products.”

A seven-time Olympic medalist and six-time World Championship medalist, Oleksiak is a force on Team Canada. As Canada’s youngest Olympic gold medalist, she holds the nation’s record for most medals at a single summer Games and is the country’s all-time most decorated Olympian. In her short career, she has become known for her exciting come-from-behind victories and currently holds the Olympic Record for the 100 Freestyle.

Oleksiak also holds the rare distinction of owning an individual Olympic medal in three different events: 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle and 100 Butterfly.

“Penny is quickly becoming an icon in the sport of swimming, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Aquasphere team,” said Laurent Boury, Senior Vice President of Brand and Product at Aquasphere. “Penny’s inclusive personality combined with her stellar achievements in the pool make her an ideal fit as Aquasphere looks to inspire the next generation of swimmers. We are honored to create a new collection together that will support her racing goals as she gets ready for 2024.”

Refined by almost 30 years of research, Aquasphere is well-known for its expertly crafted, high-quality swim goggles thanks to its in-house R&D department and manufacturing entity in Italy. Driven by a commitment to develop the most innovative and best quality swim products on the market, the brand is embracing a bold new approach that builds upon its strong presence in open water swimming and triathlon to the pool with competitive swimming. Additional products and global athlete ambassadors will be announced in the coming months.

About Aquasphere

Established in Genoa, Italy in 1998, Aquasphere is a premium swimming brand representing unparalleled design, development and manufacturing expertise. Inspired by extensive experience in the scuba diving industry, the brand was launched after Italian engineers, P. Ferraro and G. Beltrani, created the first curved lens with no visibility distortion: The Seal swim mask. From this creative ingenuity, Aquasphere quickly became the swim eyewear expert. Through our in-house R&D Department and manufacturing facilities in Italy, we design and craft high quality swim goggles that combine performance, reliability, and comfort. Sharpened over more than 30 years of research, our craftsmanship is based on advanced patented technologies, high-quality materials and driven by our swimming community. Whatever the playground, we celebrate and empower everyone in their pursuit of achievement and encourage swimmers everywhere to “be limitless”. For more information, visit www.aquasphereswim.com.