Russian Television Protester Marina Ovsyannikova Is a Former Elite Swimmer

Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian television editor who flashed an anti-war protest sign on state-run Channel One television on Monday, was a former collegiate swimmer in Russia.

Ovsyannikova, who appeared in court in Moscow on Tuesday after her lawyers said they didn’t know where she was previously, held a sign behind a live television broadcast that read:

NO WAR. [in English]

Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. They are lying to you here. [in Russian]

Russians against War [in English]

She also shouted “Stop the war. No to war,” in the background as newscaster Ekaterina Andreeva continued to read the news from a teleprompter. The message was aired for a few seconds before the station cut away to a different report.

Ovsyannikova began swimming at the age of 6, she said in a 2002 interview, and was good enough to compete at the top level of Russian youth swimming, as well as for her university team. There, she was a university champion of the Krasnodar territory.

In the interview, she said she continues to swim occasionally in the pool. Her Instagram bio still mentions swimming, and she claims to have swum across the Volga River in Russia and the Bosphorus Strait in Turkey.

Before her arrest, Ovsyannikova released a statement saying that the war in Russia is a crime, and that the blame falls fully on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

English translation of Marina Ovsyannikova's statement before her on-air protest and subsequent arrest tonight.@JuliaDavisNews subs pic.twitter.com/qs28QcgHM9 — Expat in Kyiv (@expatua) March 14, 2022

The 44-year old currently lives in Moscow and has two children.

Her statement on one of Russia’s most-watched television channels has earned her global attention – but also puts her in danger at home. A Russian crackdown on anti-war protesters has led to “tens of thousands” of arrests, including celebrities, with some facing charges as serious as treason.