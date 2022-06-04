Futures Qualifier Faith Suther Commits to Liberty

Faith Suther, a sprinter and 2021 high school graduate, committed to Liberty University.

“I chose Liberty University because of its amazing athletic program and its Christian environment. The coaching staff is extremely professional and they clearly show how well they take care of their athletes. I was very impressed at how organized the program is as well. And most importantly the values of this school are like no other.”

Suther currently attends the Liberty University Online Academy. She took a gap year due to COVID-19 after graduating from high school in Florida. At the 2020 FHSAA 1A Swimming and Diving Championships, Suther finished 3rd as part of the 400 free relay.

Suther swims for the Olympus Swimming Club. At the 2022 FGC Senior Championships, she placed 7th in the 50 free and 13th in the 100 free. She currently has a USA Swimming Futures cut in the 50 free.

Best short-course yards times:

50 free: 24.08

100 free: 52.56

Liberty University is a member of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association. At the 2022 CCSA Women’s Championships, Liberty won the meet out of 9 teams. If Suther had competed at the 2022 championships, she would’ve made the C finals of the 50 and 100 free with her best times.

Suther has the potential to add depth to Liberty’s sprint team. Last season, her best times would’ve made her the 5th-fastest 100 freestyler on the team. She also would’ve tied Raea Farquharson as the 6th-fastest 50 freestyler.

Liberty’s sprint team has some young superstars, but also some older swimmers that will graduate in the next couple of years. Sydney Stricklin, a rising sophomore, clocked the fastest 100 free last season with her time of 49.48, and the fastest 50 free with a time of 23.01. However, Sydney Houtz, the 2nd-fastest 50 freestyler, is a rising junior; Eva Suggs, the 2nd-fastest 100 freestyler, is a rising senior; and Hannah Huenefeld, another top sprinter, is a rising junior. With a larger cohort graduating in the next couple of years, Suther will have the opportunity to climb the ranks of the sprint team.

Suther joins a large incoming group for the fall of 2022. Liberty will also bring in sisters Kaycee and Kamryn Cannings, freestyler Annalia Jansons, distance freestyler Eden Troxell, distance freestyler Isabelle Gomez, breaststroker and freestyler Ella Kahn, and multi-stroker Malia Francis.