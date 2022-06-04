South American Record-Holding Swimmer Delfina Pignatiello Retires at Only 22

Argentine record-setting swimmer Delfina Pignatiello has announced her retirement at just 22 years old.

Pignatiello is the Argentina Record holder in the 200 free (tie), 400 free, 800 free, and 1500 free in long course, plus the 800 and 1500 freestyles in short course.

She also holds South American Records in the 800 and 1500 freestyles in long course, plus the 1500 free in short course. She famously broke the South American Record in the 800 free while wearing her Airpods, forgetting to remove them before the race.

Pignatiello’s best long course tames came during the 2019 Mare Nostrum series. She didn’t race at that year’s World Championships, but instead focused her effort at the regional Pan American Games. There, she won gold medals in the 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles (though she missed her times from the Mare Nostrum Series) and served as Argentina’s flag bearer at the closing ceremonies.

At the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, Pignatiello finished 27th in the 800 free in 8:44, 20 seconds slower than her best time, and 29th in the 1500 free in 16:33, 42 seconds slower than her best time.

Pignatiello, who has 759,000 followers on Instagram and 103,000 on streaming service Twitch, faced a lot of criticism after her performances at the Olympics. So much so that she closed social media accounts and stopped performing on Twitch. She would eventually give a TEDx talk about the pressure, saying ““After 9,000 hours of training, more than 3,000 dives, hundreds of races, several gold medals, I touched the wall in Tokyo 2020 and I realize that I did not do the time I wanted nor did I end up in the position I dreamed of and the only thing I thought at that moment was what they were going to tell me on social media. How could it be that what mattered most to me was going to be the look of a bunch of people I didn’t know?”

“In my heart, the pride, joy, and honor of having represented our blue and white all of these years with such passion will remain forever,” Pignatiello said in announcing her retirement (translated from Spanish). “Now I would like to tell you that a few months ago, I made the decision to step aside from high performance and competition. Sport is part of my life from another side, I still swim and being in the water will always be my place in the world.

“I bought a camera and embarked on an artistic path that I am exploring with great curiosity and desire to learn and continue to grow. It makes me very happy and made me dream again.

“Thank you to those who accompanied me this far and those who choose to continue doing so. I always encouraged them to chase their dreams. Today I add: also dare to ‘kick boards’ and start a new game! Always choose your path with your heart, with love, courage, and dedication.

“I hope they become the child they always wanted to be.”