Breaststroker Peyton Powell Verbals to Cincinnati

Peyton Powell, a junior at Windermere High School in Florida, has verbally committed to the University of Cincinnati.

“Cincinnati had the best coaching and the team was so welcoming. It was definitely something I could see myself being apart of and I’m so excited to be a bearcat!!”

At the 2021 FHSAA 4A Swimming and Diving Championships, Powell placed 2nd in the 100 breast and 12th in the 200 IM. She also swam the breaststroke leg of the winning 200 medley relay with a time of 29.09.

Powell also swims club for the Southwest Stars. At the 2022 Florida Swimming Spring Senior Championships, Powell competed in the 15-16 age group. There, she placed 4th in the 200 IM, 4th in the 50 breast, and 6th in the 400 IM.

Powell has Winter Juniors cuts in the 100 and 200 breast. She also has a USA Swimming Futures cut in the 200 IM.

Best short-course yards times:

100 breast: 1:03.10

200 breast: 2:17.33

200 IM: 2:06.55

400 IM: 4:30.80

The University of Cincinnati is a member of the American Athletic Conference. At the 2022 AAC Women’s Championships, Cincinnati placed 4th out of 5 teams. If Powell had competed at that meet, she would’ve placed 7th in the 100 breast and made the B final in the 200 breast.

Powell also has the opportunity to impact Cincinnati’s breaststroke program almost immediately. She would’ve clocked the 2nd-fastest time in the 200 breast on Cincinnati’s team last season with her best time, as well as the 3rd-fastest 100 breast time.

Powell will join a relatively young breaststroke team. Annabelle Young, the fastest 200 breaststroker of the season, is a rising sophomore, while Logan Lawhorn, the 2nd-fastest 100 breaststroker and 4th-fastest 200 breaststroker, is a rising junior. Some of Cincinnati’s top swimmers, however, will be gone by the time Powell arrives in 2023, giving her an opportunity to fill gaps in that part of the program. The fastest 100-breaststroker and 2nd-fastest 200 breaststroker, Victoria Hunt, was a graduate student during the 2021-22 season. Lindsey Sanders, the 3rd-fastest 100 and 200 breaststroker, is a rising senior.

Powell will join Cincinnati in the fall of 2023.