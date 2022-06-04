Daily Swim Coach Workout #676

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Technique Work
- Target age group: 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 50 Meters
The Workout
warm up
300 (10p fr/50 bk)
2×100 (25 sc/50 drill/25 sc)
200 (50 fr/50 br)
3×100 (50 kick/50 drill) bk/br/fl
speed set
2×25 (15 speed/10 ez)
50 drill stroke
2×25 (15 speed/10 ez)
50 drill stroke
main set
2x
300 fr snorkel [ best roll]
100 bk tech
4×50 (1- br/1-[3 hand br+3 hand fl]
2x
300 (2/3/2/5 breath)
100 bk
4×50 (1- br/1- fl)
1x
300 bk
100 br
4×50 fl neg A1+
stroke set
#AG #distance
2x
5×100 fr pad 15 stop A1+
200 kick stroke body pos
#breast
2x
3×100 br pad 15 stop A1+
100 kick fl on side
#sprint
2x
4×50 drill fr
200 kick body pos
2×50 fr(25 no breath speed/25 bk)
George Sourdis
Head coach, Triton Heraklion Creta
