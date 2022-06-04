Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #676

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Technique Work
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  < 1 week
  • Team Location:  Europe
  • Course:  50 Meters
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

warm up
    300 (10p fr/50 bk)
    2×100 (25 sc/50 drill/25 sc)
    200 (50 fr/50 br)
    3×100 (50 kick/50 drill) bk/br/fl
speed set
    2×25 (15 speed/10 ez)
    50 drill stroke
    2×25 (15 speed/10 ez)
    50 drill stroke
main set
    2x
        300 fr snorkel [ best roll]
        100 bk tech
        4×50 (1- br/1-[3 hand br+3 hand fl]
    2x
        300 (2/3/2/5 breath)
        100 bk
        4×50 (1- br/1- fl)
    1x
        300 bk
        100 br
        4×50 fl neg A1+
stroke set
#AG #distance
     2x
            5×100 fr pad 15 stop A1+
            200 kick stroke body pos
            
#breast
        2x
            3×100 br pad 15 stop A1+
            100 kick fl on side
#sprint
    2x
        4×50 drill fr
        200 kick body pos
        2×50 fr(25 no breath speed/25 bk)
        
    

View on commitswimming.com

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

breast and fly


George Sourdis
Head coach, Triton Heraklion Creta

0
