Daily Swim Coach Workout #676

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Technique Work

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: Europe

Course: 50 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

warm up

300 (10p fr/50 bk)

2×100 (25 sc/50 drill/25 sc)

200 (50 fr/50 br)

3×100 (50 kick/50 drill) bk/br/fl

speed set

2×25 (15 speed/10 ez)

50 drill stroke

2×25 (15 speed/10 ez)

50 drill stroke

main set

2x

300 fr snorkel [ best roll]

100 bk tech

4×50 (1- br/1-[3 hand br+3 hand fl]

2x

300 (2/3/2/5 breath)

100 bk

4×50 (1- br/1- fl)

1x

300 bk

100 br

4×50 fl neg A1+

stroke set

#AG #distance

2x

5×100 fr pad 15 stop A1+

200 kick stroke body pos



#breast

2x

3×100 br pad 15 stop A1+

100 kick fl on side

#sprint

2x

4×50 drill fr

200 kick body pos

2×50 fr(25 no breath speed/25 bk)



