Futures Finalist Tull Perkins Verbally Commits to UMBC’s Class of 2025

The University of Maryland at Baltimore County has received a verbal commitment from Tull Perkins. Perkins is a senior at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, NC and he swims club for the Marlins of Raleigh. His club team congratulated him on their Instagram page:

Perkins competed at the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Greensboro in the summer of 2019. He swam the 200 breast and the 400 IM, earning a spot in the C-final of the 400 IM. He also swam a time trial for the 200 IM, going a personal best time of 2:13.23. Perkins has 2019 Futures qualifying times in the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 400 IM in LCM and SCY and the 1000-yard free.

Last January, the Cardinal Gibbons High School junior swam at the North Carolina High School 4A Eastern Regional Champs. He swam the 200 IM and the 500 free, finishing 4th and 3rd, respectively. His teammates Zach Cairns and Kellen Russell took the top two spots in the 500 free. Cairns also won gold in the 200 IM. Perkins swam on Cardinal Gibbons’ 400 free relay which finished second to JO Sanderson High School. He swam the second leg alongside Russell, Josh Moore, and David Greeley.

Perkins went on to swim the 200 IM and the 500 free at the North Carolina HS 4A State Championships, touching 14th in the 500 and 19th in the IM.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 58.12

200 breast – 2:05.12

400 IM – 4:02.56

1000 free – 9:33.79

The UMBC men’s team will welcome Perkins beginning in the 2021-2022 season. He will contribute to the team’s overall score at the American East Conference Championships. UMBC won the 2020 conference title and its swimmers were recognized for their impressive swims. Niklas Weigelt was named Most Outstanding Rookie, Kai Wisner was named men’s Most Outstanding Swimmer, and Ilia Rattsev earned the Coaches’ Award.

Perkins would have earned a spot in the A-final of the 400 IM and the 100 and 200 breast at the championship meet.

He will join Yassin Tolba, Oliver Gassmann, and teammate JJ Chapman as a member of the class of 2025.

