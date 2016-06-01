FSU Terminates Contract with Head Coach Frank Bradley

Florida State University swimming and diving has terminated their contract with their Head Coach, Frank Bradley, who had one year left in his contract with the Seminoles. After taking the job in 2013, Bradley has been the Head Coach of both the men’s and women’s team for the last 3 NCAA seasons.

Over the last 2 seasons, FSU has gone from a top 3 team in the ACC to sitting just inside the top 10. The women earned their highest rankings of the past 5 years with their 3rd place finishes at the ACC Championships in 2012 and 2014. In 2014-15, they fell to 7th before moving down to 9th at ACCs in the 2015-16 season. At the NCAA championships, they improved on their 30th place finish from 2014 with 24th overall in 2015. However, they were unable to place at the 2016 NCAA Championships, having no scoring swimmers or divers.

This season, the women were without NCAA All-American Chelsea Britt, who was a finalist at the 2015 NCAA Championships in both butterfly events. Britt took a red-shirt this year before announcing her intention to transfer out of the ACC. Along with Britt, Gracie Redding and Daniella van den Berg have also made the decision to transfer. Both Redding and van den Berg will make the move to FGCU.

The men’s team has followed a similar pattern, placing 6th at 2015 ACCs and 9th at the 2016 meet. They were consistently in the top 5 in the 3 years prior to that, earning 3rd place at ACCs in 2014. At NCAAs in 2014, they swam to 14th overall. Most recently, they tied with Hawaii for 31st at the 2016 NCAA Championships. Their only swimmer at that meet was Jason Coombs, who announced his retirement following his junior season.

Florida State confirmed the coaching change in a statement to SwimSwam Wednesday morning: