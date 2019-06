Friday Marks 1 Year Until the 2020 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Begin

Friday marks exactly one year to go until the start of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, which will run from June 21st through June 28th in Omaha, Nebraska. Tickets go on sale July 1st.

As the meat of the 2019 long course summer season heats up, there are already 526 eligible swimmers who have achieved 1,045 Olympic Trials cuts, based on times entered in the USA Swimming SWIMS database through Thursday evening. With big meets all over the country this weekend, more qualifiers have popped up since then, including of note Texas A&M rising sophomore Jacob Schababerle, who hit a 2:16 in the 200 breaststroke at the Texas Senior Circuit meet on Thursday evening to stamp his ticket to Omaha.

By LSC:

In total 49 LSCs are represented with Olympic Trials qualifiers so far, led by North Carolina and followed closely by the Pacific Coast LSC in California (home to the Bay Area). Note that this is based on the LSC that a swimmer was representing during the time of qualification – 4 swimmers have qualified under 2 different LSCs, and Team Elite swimmers, for example, are based in San Diego but still registered under the North Carolina LSC even after that pro group moved west. That’s out of 59 LSCs in the country.

LSCs without a qualifier yet:

Adirondack Swimming

Border Swimming

Hawaii Swimming

New Mexico Swimming

North Dakota Swimming

Ozark Swimming

South Dakota Swimming

West Texas Swimming

West Virginia Swimming

Wyoming Swimming

LSC # of Qualifiers NC 55 PC 52 CA 31 IN 29 SE 28 GA 25 AZ 24 ST 24 FL 23 KY 20 MI 20 VA 17 GU 16 PV 15 MR 13 OH 13 MA 9 CT 8 MV 8 IL 7 MD 7 NE 7 NJ 7 CO 6 SC 6 MN 5 PN 5 WI 5 IA 4 OR 4 CC 3 FG 3 LE 3 SN 3 UT 3 AR 2 LA 2 NT 2 SI 2 AK 1 AM 1 IE 1 ME 1 MS 1 MT 1 MW 1 NI 1 OK 1 SR 1

Qualifiers By Event:

So far, there are 593 female qualifiers and 471 male qualifiers – we typically see more female qualifiers to the Olympic Trials than male. The women’s 100 backstroke has the most with 57, followed by the men’s 50 free with 56. That men’s 50 free is the only men’s event in the top 8 by number of qualifiers.

Unranked, By Event:

Event # of Qualifiers Men 50 FR 56 Men 100 FR 41 Men 200 FR 29 Men 400 FR 31 Men 1500 FR 23 Men 100 FL 42 Men 200 FL 33 Men 100 BR 43 Men 200 BR 33 Men 200 BK 32 Men 100 BK 41 Men 200 IM 27 Men 400 IM 20 Men 800 FR 20 Women 50 FR 52 Women 100 FR 43 Women 200 FR 40 Women 400 FR 45 Women 1500 FR 23 Women 100 FL 51 Women 200 FL 45 Women 100 BR 49 Women 200 BR 41 Women 200 BK 35 Women 100 BK 57 Women 200 IM 50 Women 400 IM 40 Women 800 FR 22

Ranked, By Event:

Event # of Qualifiers Women 100 BK 57 Men 50 FR 56 Women 50 FR 52 Women 100 FL 51 Women 200 IM 50 Women 100 BR 49 Women 400 FR 45 Women 200 FL 45 Men 100 BR 43 Women 100 FR 43 Men 100 FL 42 Men 100 FR 41 Men 100 BK 41 Women 200 BR 41 Women 200 FR 40 Women 400 IM 40 Women 200 BK 35 Men 200 FL 33 Men 200 BR 33 Men 200 BK 32 Men 400 FR 31 Men 200 FR 29 Men 200 IM 27 Men 1500 FR 23 Women 1500 FR 23 Women 800 FR 22 Men 400 IM 20 Men 800 FR 20

List of Qualifiers:

Hali Flickinger leads all swimmers with 9 qualifying swims, followed by her fellow Georgia Bulldog Melanie Margalis with 8. Regan Smith, Katie Ledecky, and Madisyn Cox each have 7, as does Caeleb Dressel – the top male entrant. Michael Andrew and Chase Kalisz are among a growing group with 6 times each.

Based on swims entered in SWIMS by Thursday, June 20th; foreign entries removed. Probably Imperfect.