Fresno State, UCSB, San Jose State Climb CWPA Water Polo Top 25

The top six teams in the nation held their position in the Collegiate Water Polo Association Top 25 poll after opening weekend.

Defending champions USC went 6-0 at the UCSB Winter Invitational, including wins over then #9 Michigan (9-2), #13 Indiana (11-1), #15 UC San Diego (13-4) and #24 Cal Baptist (25-5).

Stanford, UCLA, Cal and Arizona State round out the top five, followed by UC Irvine, which edged past Hawaii this week after tying for sixth in the preseason poll.

Stanford and Cal were idle on opening weekend, while UCLA went 5-0 at the UCSB Winter Invite, topping #6 UC Irvine (10-6), #9 Michigan (9-7), #17 UCSB (6-4), #18 Cal State Northridge (10-6) and #24 Cal Baptist (17-8).

Arizona State won its lone match of the season, topping Marist 16-8 on Jan. 12.

Azusa Pacific claimed a spot in the Top 25 at #25 after besting #14 Wagner (7-5). The Cougars dropped their other three matches against #1 USC (19-4), #15 UC San Diego (13-5) and #18 Cal State Northridge (15-13).

The biggest movers of the week were the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos, the San Jose State Spartans and the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Fresno State climbed from the ranks of the vote getters to #17 with a 1-2 mark in Santa Barbara. After losses to #16 UCSB (15-5) and #1 USC (19-3), the Bulldogs upsets then #13 Indiana (12-7) before ending the tournament with an 11-6 loss to #9 Michigan.

UCSB vaulted up seven spots from 17 to 10 with a 4-1 record at home, including three Top 25 victories. The Gauchos started the year with wins over #24 Cal Baptist (14-4), Fresno State (15-5), #13 Indiana (15-5) and #14 Wagner (9-4) before falling to UCLA (6-4).

SJSU won its lone match of the weekend, stunning then #10 UC Davis 12-9 at the Aggie Invitational, marking the program’s first Top 10 win in its last 20 tries. The victory propelled the Spartans from 20 to 14.

On the opposite end of the spectrum were Indiana and UC San Diego, which dropped from 13 to 18 and from 15 to 21 respectively. The Hoosiers went 1-3 with its lone win coming against the Tritons, while UCSD posted a 1-3 record, besting only Azusa Pacific.

2019 Collegiate Water Polo Association Varsity National Top 25 Poll (1/23/19)

Rank Team Points Preseason 2019
1 USC 100 1
2 Stanford 96 2
3 UCLA 92 3
4 Cal 88 4
5 Arizona State 81 5
6 UC Irvine 80 T6
7 Hawaii 78 T6
8 Pacific 71 8
9 Michigan 70 9
10 UC Santa Barbara 60 17
11 Long Beach State 58 11
12 Princeton 53 12
13 UC Davis 52 10
14 San Jose State 46 20
15 Loyola Marymount 42 16
16 Wagner 31 14
17 Fresno State 30 RV
18 Indiana 26 13
19 Harvard 26 21
20 Marist 23 22
21 UC San Diego 22 15
22 San Diego State 20 19
23 Cal State Northridge 20 18
24 Cal Baptist 16 24
25 Azusa Pacific 13 NR
RV Bucknell 4 23
RV Brown 2 25
RV Iona 2 RV
RV California State -East Bay 1 RV

