Freshmen Make a Splash in Collegiate Debut as Alabama Sweeps Delta State

Alabama v Delta State

Friday, September 29, 2023

Alabama Aquatic Center, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Dual meet format

SCY

Final Scores Women: Alabama 249, Delta State 50 Men: Alabama 237, Delta State 59

Division II Delta State headed across the state line to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in their home pool. The Crimson Tide men and women combined to win all except one event, with the women winning 249-50 and the men 237-59.

Women Recap

The Alabama women swept all 16 events against the Lady Statesmen to win 249-50. The meet got underway with Alabama sweeping the top three spots in the 200 medley relay. The Crimson Tide ‘A’ team of Jada Scott, Avery Wiseman, Cadence Vincent, and Kailyn Winter combined for a time of 1:39.18. Of those four, only Wiseman was on the NCAA relay the finished 7th with a time of 1:34.83.

Alabama lost of a good chunk of last year’s NCAA squad, but the freshman class made an immediate impact, combining for individual five wins. Laurel Blase won the 1000 freestyle by over five seconds with a time of 10:21.61, 17 year-old Gaby Van Brunt won the 100 backstroke in 54.57, part of 1-4 Alabama sweep.

Vincent won the closest race of the night, the 50 free, in 22.85, just beating out classmate Jada Scott (22.86). Then, Crimson Tide freshmen swept the top three spots in the 200 back, led by Kate Christian at 2:00.52. Finally, Scott followed up her 2nd-place finish in the 50 free by winning the 200 IM in 2:02.04.

The Crimson Tide capped off the night with a 1:32.97 victory (albeit exhibitioned) in the 200 free relay. Vincent led off in 22.99, followed by Scott at 23.75, Diana Petkova (23.39), and Winter (22.94).

Delta State’s best finish came in the 1000 free, where Jessica Gannon took 3rd in 10:53.80.

Men’s Recap

It was much the same story on the men’s side, as Alabama won all except one event to win 237-59. The Crimson Tide men swept the top three spots in the 200 medley relay, led by the team of freshman Tommy Hagar, Kaique Alves, Bernardo De Almeida, and Tim Korstanje, who combined for a time of 1:28.02.

Note: splits for the medley relay were not fully available in the final results or on Meet Mobile, although Meet Mobile suggests the relay order may have been De Almeida, Hagar, Alves, Korstanje.

Hagar flexed his versatility, winning three individual events in his college debut. He started with a 1:48.61 win in the 200 fly, where he beat teammate Charlie Hawke part in thanks to holding between 27.85 and 28.03 on each of the final three laps. He was similarly consistent in the 200 back, which he won by over five seconds while splitting between 26.95 and 27.17 on the final three laps. He closed out the night with a 1:51.75 victory in the 200 IM, winning by over four seconds.

Alves, Korstanje, and diver Peter Edin each picked up two individual wins for the Crimson Tide.

Delta State’s lone win on the day came courtesy of Mateus Franco, who ran down Alabama freshman Connor Carlile on the final lap to barely get his hand on the wall first, 9:42.54 to 9:42.57.

The Alabama team of Ben Hines (21.15), Korstanje (19.68), Drayden Bell (20.06) and Hawke (19.80) combined for a 1:20.69 win in the 200 free to close out the meet.

Alabama Release

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama swimming and diving teams swept their season opener against Delta State Friday. The women’s team won all 16 events to defeat the Statesmen 249-50, while the men won 15 races to record a 237-59 score.

Tommy Hagar went undefeated in his collegiate debut, winning three individual races, while Mackenzie Brandt , Kaique Alves , Charlie Hawke , Peter Edin and Tim Korstanje won two individual events. Hagar, Alves, Hawke and Korstanje also picked up relay wins during the day’s performance.

From Head Coach Margo Geer

“I’m really pleased with how the team performed today. It was great to open our season at home with lots of friends and family nearby to support us. The team did a great job bringing energy and excitement to the pool deck, making it a great environment for us to compete in. The divers were super impactful for us today as they already picked up six NCAA Zone cuts and got a great start to their season. The newcomers were also huge for us today. They made an immediate impact and competed really well in their first collegiate meet. It was a great start to the season and gives us a lot to build on throughout the year.”

The Women’s Meet

The Men’s Meet

Hagar, Alves, Bernardo Bondra de Almeida and Korstanje swam a 1:28.02 to win the men’s 200 medley relay

and Korstanje swam a 1:28.02 to win the men’s 200 medley relay Alves won his first event of the night, going 1:38.04 in the 200 freestyle before posting a time of 4:39.42 in the 500 freestyle

In the 100 backstroke, Gavin Lindley reached the wall with a time of 49.94 to win the event

reached the wall with a time of 49.94 to win the event A strong finish gave Trey Sheils the victory in the 100 breaststroke (55.33) as Michael Deans won the 200 breaststroke (2:02.43) by nearly six seconds

the victory in the 100 breaststroke (55.33) as won the 200 breaststroke (2:02.43) by nearly six seconds In his collegiate debut, Hagar added individual wins in the 200 butterfly (1:48.61), 200 backstroke (1:45.93) and 200 individual medley (1:51.75)

Korstanje went 20.36 in the 50 freestyle and 48.80 in the 100 butterfly to record a pair of victories

Hawke secured a time of 44.39 in the 100 freestyle for the top time in the event

Edin had a stellar performance on the 1-meter and 3-meter board, winning both events with a 294.75 and 338.03 score, respectively

The team closed the day with Ben Hines , Korstanje, Drayden Bell and Hawke finishing with a 1:20.69 in the 200 freestyle relay

Next

The Crimson Tide will return to action on Oct. 20 hosting Missouri at the Alabama Aquatic Center

Delta State Release

Courtesy of Delta State Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Delta State Swim and Dive teams traveled to Tuscaloosa, AL for their second meet of the season. The Statesmen and Lady Statesmen faced off with the Alabama Crimson Tide for the eleventh time since 2012.



OFF THE STARTING BLOCKS

Event: Delta State vs Alabama

Date/Time: Friday, September 29, 2023

Location: Alabama Aquatic Center

Statesmen: 59 Points | Lady Statesmen 49 Points

INSIDE THE LANE LINES | Lady Statesmen

ON THE BOARDS | Lady Statesmen

INSIDE THE LANE LINES | Statesmen

In the 200 Medley, the team of Paul Melcer, Max Wameling, Jake Runyan, and Brooks Butler finished fourth with a time of 1:35.76.

Mateus Franco finished first in the 1000 free with a time of 9:42.54.

Austin Huffhines finished third in the 200 free with a time of 1:43.18.

Paul Melcer placed fifth in the 100 back with a time of 52:33.

Max Wameling placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 58.98.

Riley Oakes placed fifth in the 200 butterfly at 2:03.97.

Brooks Butler placed fifth in the 50 free with a time of 21.91.

Austin Huffhines finished fourth in the 100 free with a time of 47.64.

Paul Mercer finished fourth in the 200 back with a time of 1:58.78.

Simon Pereira placed fourth in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:12.78.

Mateus Franco finished fourth in the 500 free in a time of 4:50.73.

Jake Runyon finished fifth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 53:44.

Simon Pereira finished fourth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:00.91.

The team of Brooks Butler, Juri Sobottka, Austin Huffhines, and Paul Mercer placed fourth in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:29.10.

ON THE BOARDS | Statesmen

TEAM SCORES

Lady Statesmen – 49 Points

Crimson Tide Women – 250 Points

Statesmen – 59 Points

Crimson Tide Men – 237 Points

UP NEXT

The Statesmen and Lady Statesmen will travel to Arkadelphia, AR to take on the Ouachita Baptist Tigers on Friday, October 20th.

