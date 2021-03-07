Freshman Matt Brownstead Gives His Take on Class of 2024 Chasing History

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with the 2x ACC Champion in the 50 and 100 free, Matt Brownstead. The Virginia freshman gives us his take on his swims at the championships, training in Charlottesville, and his NCAA class as a whole. We’ve already seen a slew of 18-unders drop 18+ and 41+ swims in the 50 and 100 freestyles, and Brownstead thinks the NCAA Champs will just bring more.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES



Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.