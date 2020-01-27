Freshman Jack Hoagland Swims 14:46 Mile on Final Day of Shamrock invite

2020 SHAMROCK INVITATIONAL

January 24-25th, 2020

Rolfs Aquatic Center, South Bend, IN

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Notre Dame – 1047.5 Ohio State – 927 Akron – 754 Iowa – 603.5

MEN

Notre Dame – 1248 Iowa – 874 Ohio State – 754 Missouri State – 442

SESSION 3 RECAP:

The final day of the Shamrock Invite included the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay, women’s 1 meter diving, and men’s 3 meter diving.

Jack Hoagland, a Notre Dame freshman, continued his impressive meet, swimming his 3rd lifetime best of the weekend with a win in the mile. Hoagland clocked a 14:46.08, besting the field by 27 seconds. Hoagland swam an incredibly consistent race, even splitting, and most importantly, that time will more than likely be good enough to earn Hoagland an invite to the NCAA Championships in March. Hoagland’s swim also marked yet another pool record broken by a Notre Dame swimmer, and Hoagland’s 3rd record of the meet.

Iowa’s freshmen women continued to have a great meet. Emilia Sansome, a Hawkeye freshman hailing from England, swam a lifetime best 1:55.94 to win the women’s 200 backstroke. Fellow Hawkeye freshman Julia Koluch, who is from Poland, and Kennedy Gilbertson (American) also swam lifetime bests. Koluch swam a 1:57.46 for 4th (previous best 2:00.74), while Gilbertson came in 6th with a 1:58.75 (previous best 2:00.66). Another hawkeye freshman, Macy Rink, swam a lifetime best of 50.91 in the women’s 100 free (previous best 50.94).

Coleen Gillilan (Notre Dame freshman) continued her winning streak in the 3rd session. Gillilan took the women’s 200 fly with a 1:56.06, besting the field, but coming in just off her season and lifetime best of 1:55.94. Teammate Luciana Thomas came in 2nd with a season best of 1:56.74.

Akron picked up its first win of the meet in the 3rd session, with Paula Garcia taking the women’s 200 breast with a 2:11.36. Garcia was just off her season best of 2:11.29, and touched the wall first by 3 seconds.

Iowa’s Anze Fers Erzen won the men’s 200 back with a 1:42.97, touching the wall first by a second. He split the race well, going out in 50.88, and coming home in 52.09. Teammate Aleksey Tarasenko won the men’s 100 free with the only sub-44 second time in the field. Tarasenko clocked a 43.95, going out in 20.79 and coming home in 23.16. Iowa’s Michael Tenney picked up a win in the men’s 200 fly (1:46.56) charging home on Notre Dame’s Max Miranda (1:46.75). The pair went back and forth throughout the race, but Miranda had taken a 1.05 second lead over Tenney at the 150 mark. Tenney then came home with a 27.11 on the final 50, compared to 28.35 for Miranda.

Notre Dame’s Josh Bottelberghe won the men’s 200 breast with a massive season best of 1:56.78 (previous best 1:58.97). Bottelberghe’s personal best if 1:53.90, which he swam at ACCs last year. He was the only swimmer in the field to break 2:00 today.

Notre Dame won the women’s 400 free relay in 3:18.61, leading Akron (3:19.07) and Iowa’s 3:19.42. Abbie Dolan (49.31), Coleen Gillilan (49.58), Lauren Heller (50.07), and Rachel Wittmer (49.65) teamed up to give Notre Dame the win. The Fighting Irish also claimed victory in the men’s 400 free relay. Zach Yeadon led the squad off in 44.51, and was followed by Cason Wilburn (44.08), Aaron Schultz (43.70), and Sadler McKeen combined for a 2:55.16.