Frenchman Mehdy Metella Scratches 50 Fly Semi-Finals on Monday

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Frenchman Mehdy Metella, who was the 15th qualifier through in the 50 fly in 23.72 on Monday morning, has scratched out of the semi-finals.

His was the only scratch through to events being held in Monday’s afternoon session.

Metella has no other swims on Monday, with France opting not to race in the mixed 400 medley (they would have been strong medal contenders). He entered the meet with 3 individual entries, in the 50 fly, the 100 fly, and the 100 free. Heats of the 100 fly will begin on Wednesday morning, while Metella has already captured a bronze medal in the 100 free (an event where he was seeded first entering the meet).

His swims have been mostly short of his best times. For example, in the 100 free final, he missed his seed by 6-tenths of a second. His best time in the 50 fly is 23.58 – .14 seconds faster than he was on Monday morning. Metella’s comments after the 100 free final indicated that he didn’t feel like he was in top shape for the meet.

Other Notes Heading into Monday’s Finals: