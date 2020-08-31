Freestyler Jack Stelter Chooses Tennessee for 2021, Post-Gap Year

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Woodberry Forest Swimming sprinter Jack Stelter has verbally committed to the University of Tennessee in their class of 2025. Stelter, a ’20 high school graduate, was initially committed to Towson University in Maryland but has since opted to take a gap year and change his commitment to the Vols.

I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to Swim at the University of Tennessee. I am very thankful for my coaches, teammates, and family for supporting me and pushing me along the way. Go Vols!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 21.13

100 free – 45.57

200 free – 1:38.19

500 free – 4:27.14

Stelter is the reigning Virginia Independent School champion in the 100 free (45.57) and 200 free (1:39.69/1:39.17 in prelims). He also led off Woodberry Forest School’s winning 400 free relay (46.02) and anchored their 200 medley relay (20.48).

He’s made serious drops from 2019 to 2020; last year, he was 48.06 in the 100 free, 1:42.35 in the 200 free and 4:45.05 in the 500.

Stelter would’ve been Tennessee’s #4 500 freestyler and #6 200 freestyler last season. Top sprinter Alec Connolly and top distance specialists Marc Hinawi and Taylor Abbott all just graduated, leaving a gap in Tennessee’s roster they need to rebuild.

Stelter joins Gus Rothrock and Griffin Hadley, both from Carmel Swim Club, in Tennessee’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.