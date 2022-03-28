Freestyler/Butterflier Mia Leko Joins Duke as a Grad Transfer for 2022-2023

Duke’s head coach Dan Colella announced yesterday that Mia Leko will join the Blue Devils women’s swim team for the 2022-2023 season as a graduate transfer. Leko is currently a senior at Dartmouth and will graduate in May with a degree in government. At Duke, she will pursue a master’s degree at the Fuqua School of Business.

The Ivy League canceled the 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19, so Leko has one season of eligibility remaining.

At the Ivy League Championships, she reached the ‘A’ final all three seasons in the 200 freestyle and 200 butterfly. During her freshman season, she won the 200 butterfly in a school record time of 1:57.62. Most recently, in 2022, she finished 8th in the 200 free, 6th in the 200 fly, and 11th in the 200 IM. Her 62 points made her Dartmouth’s second-highest scorer at that meet.

Leko also holds the Dartmouth record in the 200 freestyle (1:47.16) and swam on three Dartmouth relay record teams: the 400 freestyle relay, 800 freestyle relay, and 400 medley relay. She has three other marks on Dartmouth’s Top 10 performers list. She ranks 2nd in the 200 IM, 3rd in the 500 freestyle, and 6th in the 100 butterfly. Her best times are listed below.

200 Freestyle – 1:47.16

500 Freestyle – 4:46.46

100 Butterfly – 54.93

200 Butterfly – 1:57.62

200 IM – 2:02. 48

At the 2022 ACC Championships, Leko’s best times would have scored in the 200 free (20th), 500 free (14th), and 200 fly (19th). Those finishes would have made her the third-best finisher for Duke in all three events, and underscore Colella’s comment that she will “bring some great depth in the middle-distance freestyle, butterfly, and individual medley.”

The Duke women placed 5th out of 12 teams at the 2022 ACC Championships.

Her successes at Dartmouth have earned her a team award each season. She won the Outstanding Freshman Award, the Karl B. Michael MVP Award twice, and the Greer Award for contributing the most to the development of the program.

Dartmouth cut its swimming & diving program in July 2020 and was reinstated in January 2021.

At the U.S Open in December, she found success in meters as well. She made a pair of consolation finals in the 100m and 200m butterfly, where she finished 11th (1:01.70) and 14th (2:17.48) respectively.

Leko also announced her commitment on her Instagram.