Four Schools Split The Weekly ACC Honors

Florida State junior Chad Mylin and Virginia senior Leah Smith have been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Swimmers of the Week, while Pittsburgh senior Dominic Giordano and Virginia Tech sophomore Ashlynn Peters were dubbed with Diver of the Week honors.

Over the weekend, Mylin produced three swims well under the 20-second mark which earned him three first-place finishes in the Seminole victory over ACC opponent Pittsburgh. In the 50 free, the Florida native won the event by almost one second, touching in an NCAA “B” cut time of 19.69. The junior also anchored the first-place finishing 200 medley relay (19.32 split) and 200 free relay (19.45 split). In the 100 free, Mylin garnered a third-place finish with a time of 45.13.

Smith, a two-time ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week recipient this season, won three individual events to help lead the Cavaliers to Saturday’s win over in-state rival Virginia Tech. In the final home meet of her career, the senior broke the Aquatic and Fitness Center pool record in the 500-yard freestyle in 4:37.42, which is the sixth-best time in the nation. The Pittsburgh native then won the 1,000 free with the nation’s fourth-best time in 9:32.90 and then the 200 free (1:46.59).

Pitt’s Giordano once again dominated the boards, earning wins in the 1-meter and 3-meter dives against top divers from No. 18 Florida State last Friday during ACC action. The senior posted a score of 366.30 on the one-meter to win by more than 50 points and won the three-meter competition by 100 points with a six-dive score of 419.03 to earn two NCAA zone qualifying scores.

Hokie diver Ashlynn Peters earns her second ACC Women’s Diver of the Week honors this season with her performance over No. 4 Virginia. The sophomore recorded a personal best and first-place finish in the three-meter dive with a score a 349.27. Peters’ score of 311.48 in the one-meter was a season-high for the Texan.

