Former Columbia Head Coach Michael Sabala Gets Club Job in NY

Former Columbia head coach Michael Sabala has been named Head Senior Group coach of Westchester Aquatic Club in New Rochelle, New York.

Sabala worked as a coach for the Columbia women’s swim team for 9 years total – serving as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2006-2007 and 2008-2009 seasons and assistant coach from 2010-2013. In 2013, he was promoted to associate head coach when long time head coach Diana Caskey took a short personal leave. He left Columbia in 2015 after he was removed as associate head coach once Diana Caskey returned; you can read more about that here.

He also worked as North Baltimore Aquatic Club’s (NBAC) lead coach of the summer college group from 2009-2010. In addition, he served as the head coach of NBAC’s Discovery Training Group, Stroke Clinic, and Masters swim team.

Prior to coaching at NBAC, Sabala spent a year as the Director of Competitive Swimming and head varsity coach at The Berkeley Carroll School in New York City. He also worked as a coach counselor at the Auburn Tigers Swim and the Stanford University Swim Camp.

Before beginning his career as a coach, Sabala was a member of the Harvard men’s swimming & diving team for four years. He graduated in 2002.

Westchester Aquatic Club’s Head Coach and Program Director Carleanne Fierro stated that she is “looking forward to Michael sharing his experience with our team and guiding each of our swimmers along their special and individual path, as each swimmer’s journey will be different.”

“I believe we are moving in the right direction by adding Michael to the staff, enhancing the well-structured and successful age group program we have with a coach who has experience working with high school, college, and post-graduate athletes” continued Fierro. “Michael will also bring a strong, insider knowledge into the college process and college recruiting . . . He is excited to make the most of our time with our swimmers and I am excited to work with him.”