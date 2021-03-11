For the First Time – CSCAA Are Opening Their Convention to the World May 3-6

courtesy of the College Swimming Coaches Association of America

Convention Reimagined

Now, more than ever, coaches are needed to not just provide support, guidance, training, and perspective to their athletes, but also lead their programs through these turbulent times.

The past year has provided society the opportunity to reevaluate, reinvent, and reimagine previously held assumptions. We imagined how a digital platform freed us from the limitations of travel, room scheduling, and inclusiveness. We asked, how could we use this year to offer programs, engage more coaches, and make the convention more accessible than ever.

The CSCAA Digital Convention will highlight fifty presentations ranging from training and stroke technique to coaching philosophy and program development. Attendees do not have to decide which session to attend as recordings of sessions and all education tracks will be available on-demand the whole month. With great excitement and after years of requests, the CSCAA is opening registration to Club, YMCA, HS, and International coaching colleagues.

REGISTER HERE TO ATTEND MAY 3-6

Something For Everyone

This year’s convention will have something for everyone. You will find some of the best minds from every level of swimming and diving. It will also include tracks devoted to recruiting, conversations with championship coaches in other sports, outsiders focusing on personal and professional development, and more. Highlights of this year’s convention will include:

How the Elite See Things – Three world-class competitors discuss how they apply their experiences to their current coaching.

Conversations Down the Hall – What do coaches talk about with coaches from other sports? What lessons have they learned and applied from their peers?

Age Group All-Stars – Three coaches discuss the development of their National Age Group Record-Holders.

Professional Development – Student-athlete evaluations, managing your time more effectively, starting from scratch, dryland and nutrition expertise, and lessons learned from program cuts. These are the things you need to know away from the pool deck.

REGISTER HERE TO ATTEND MAY 3-6

We get it, budgets are TIGHT

While professional development budgets have been decimated, the need for professional development has never been more important. Today’s coaches need to know more than just technique and training. During these uncertain times it is vital that today’s coach has the resources needed to lead, communicate, and manage their programs moving forward.

To make these resources accessible to more programs, we are slashing registration rates while also providing opportunities for club, high-school, and international coaches to participate.

REGISTER HERE TO ATTEND MAY 3-6

Featuring:

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith & Former Fordam & Colgate University Athletic Director David Roach

Head Olympic and Cal Coach Teri McKeever

Olympic Coach and USA Swimming Coach of the Year Bruce Gemmell

Olympic Medalist and Technical Performance Expert Gary Hall, Sr.

High Performance Experts Russell Mark, Ernie Maglischo, & Dr. Genadijus Sokolovas

Olympic Medalist Milorad Cavic

Plus 40+ Presentations over 4 days!

REGISTER HERE TO ATTEND MAY 3-6

About CSCAA

FOUNDED in 1922, the College Swimming Coaches Association of America, Inc. (CSCAA), is the nation’s first professional coaching association for intercollegiate athletics.

In 1933, the CSCAA initiated the College Swim Coaches Forum in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Coaches and athletes met during their Winter Break to train and exchange ideas and techniques. The Forum will celebrate 75 continuous years in December 2008.

The “Spring Break” phenomenon, as it is known today, grew directly as a result of the Forum. After the NCAA swimming and diving season ended, the athletes returned to Ft. Lauderdale with their friends during their spring break. The phenomenon – a direct consequence of the Forum’s growth in popularity – grew quickly into the college rite of passage we know today.

Initially, the College Coaches Forum organized and directed the national collegiate championships, developed rules and eventually became an integral part of the administration of college competition.

In 1964, the College Coaches Forum decided that swimming needed a shrine to honor the greatest athletes and coaches in the aquatic sports. A committee was established and that very year the Swimming Hall of Fame was established under the leadership of Buck Dawson, the Hall’s first Executive Director.

In 1968, the international governing body for aquatic sports, FINA – Federation Internationale de Natation Amateur – authorized the Swimming Hall of Fame to become the official International Swimming Hall of Fame (ISHOF).

Sixteen years later, the Women’s Swim Coaches Association of America merged with the CSCAA to complete the formation of the CSCAA’s modern structure.

In 1995, the CSCAA began a certification program for college swimming officials. That program eventually gave birth to the College Swimming Officials Association (CSOA), which remained a part of the CSCAA until 2008, when it was granted its independence.

Presently, the CSCAA boasts more than 2,000 member coaches and assistant coaches, recognizes All-American swimmers and divers, NCAA record-breakers and Scholar All-America athletes and teams as well as outstanding coaches and contributors, and helps oversee the welfare of collegiate swimming and diving.

We work in close partnership with USA Swimming and the American Swimming Coaches Association on Preserving, Protecting, and Expanding collegiate swimming opportunities believing that those experiences enhance educational outcomes, provide access to college, as well as being a vital component of our international success.

REGISTER HERE TO ATTEND MAY 3-6

Swimming news is courtesy of CSCAA, a SwimSwam partner.