Fluidra Race Video of the Week: Torri Huske Anchors Stanford To ACC Title In 200 Medley Relay

The Stanford women had a rocking start to their ACC Championship debut, coming from behind to win the conference title in the first event of the meet, the 200 medley relay.

With the NCAA record holders and defending champions from the University of Virginia leaving some of their star power off the medley relay lineup in favor of the 800 free relay, the race was wide open.

The Cal Golden Bears, who like Stanford, were making their ACC Championship debut after both teams left the Pac-12 last year, jumped out to the early lead, and heading into the last 50, seven teams were within a second of each other, with Cal leading the way.

However, on the anchor leg, Stanford junior Torri Huske unleashed a 20.60 freestyle split to carry the Cardinal to victory in a time of 1:34.05, running down the Bears (1:34.34) with Louisville (1:34.55) close behind in third.

Virginia ended up placing fourth in 1:35.18. The Cavaliers had won this event five straight times at ACCs dating back to 2020.

Huske was joined on the relay by Levenia Sim (24.17), Lucy Thomas (26.31) and Gigi Johnson (22.97) on the back, breast and fly legs, respectively.

Split Comparison

RACE VIDEO

Courtesy of UVA Swimming on YouTube

