NJ Meet of Champions Finalist Zack Kusch to Swim for Northwestern in 2026

Versatile swimmer Zack Kusch has committed to continuing his swimming career at Northwestern University beginning in the fall of 2026. Kusch is currently a junior at Immaculata High School in New Jersey and trains with the Streamline Aquatics Club.

“I am incredibly excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Northwestern University. I’m deeply grateful to my family, coaches, and teammates for their unwavering support in helping me reach this moment. I would also like to thank Coach Rachel, Coach Steve, Coach Jacob, and the entire NU coaching staff for this incredible opportunity. Most importantly, I want to thank God for guiding me every step of the way. Go ‘Cats!!”

Kusch shows strength in several events, including the 100 breast, 200 breast, 100 fly, 200 fly, 500 free, and 200 IM. Last season, he held the fastest times in the 50 free, 500 free, 1000 free, 1650 free, 100 breast, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM for the Streamline Aquatics Club.

Representing Immaculata, Kusch was a finalist at the 2024 NJSIAA Meet of Champions (SCY) as a sophomore, placing 3rd in the 100 breast (55.35) and 4th in the 200 IM (1:51.04), both of which were personal bests at the time.

More recently, Kusch set a lifetime best in the 500 free at the 2025 Will You BB Mine meet this month, finishing 1st overall with a time of 4:34.23. This swim qualifies him for the 2025 Futures Championship in Greensboro.

Kusch also qualified for the 2025 Futures Championship in the SCY 100 back (50.42) and 400 IM (3:58.50) at the 2025 STAC IM Tough Meet in January, where he placed 1st in both events, setting lifetime bests in each.

In December, Kusch posted best times at the Speedo Winter Junior Championship East (SCY) in the 100 breast (55.24), 200 breast (2:01.47), and 100 fly (48.87), qualifying for the 2025 Futures Championship in both the 200 breast and 100 fly.

A week later, Kusch competed at the NJ EEX Holiday Classic XXXVII (SCY), setting personal bests in the 100 free (46.53), 100 breast (55.10), 200 fly (1:50.64), and 200 IM (1:50.89). He placed 5th in the 100 free, 1st in the 100 breast, and 2nd in both the 200 fly and 200 IM. He also raced the 100 fly (48.91), finishing 3rd. Kusch’s swims in the 100 breast, 200 fly, and 200 IM qualify him for the 2025 Futures Championship.

Top SCY Times

500 Free – 4:34.23

100 Breast – 55.10

200 Breast – 2:01.47

100 Fly – 48.87

200 Fly – 1:50.64

200 IM – 1:50.89

Northwestern finished 6th at the 2024 Big Ten Conference Championships, moving up from 7th the year before. With another year to improve, Kusch could help strengthen the Wildcats’ breaststroke group upon arrival and is also strong in the 500 free and 100 fly. Last season, the fastest 100 breast (52.43) for Northwestern was set by Kevin Houseman, the 200 breast (1:54.38) by Connor Morikawa, and the 500 free (4:14.62) by Andrew Martin—all of whom have since graduated. The fastest 100 fly time (46.30) was set by sophomore Aaron Baltaytis.

Kusch will join Mike Marder and Jack Chiappetta as part of Northwestern’s 2026 recruiting class. Marder shows strength in similar events, with his SCM 100 breast time converting to a SCY time of 54.09. His LCM 200 breast converts to 1:58.20, and his SCM 400 free time converts to 4:32.54.

Both of Kusch’s paternal grandparents are Northwestern alumni.

