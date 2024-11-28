Fluidra Race Video of the Week: Gretchen Walsh Electrifies With Fastest Swim Ever In 100 Fly

University of Virginia junior Gretchen Walsh added to her decorated resume by breaking another NCAA, U.S. Open and American Record last weekend, doing so in the women’s 100 butterfly (SCY).

Racing in a one-on-one, head-to-head showdown with teammate Claire Curzan, Walsh fired off a time of 47.35 at the Tennessee Invite, breaking her previous all-time record of 47.42 set at the 2024 NCAA Championships.

RACE VIDEO

Courtesy: UVA Swimming on YouTube

Relative to her swim at the end of last season, Walsh had more back-half speed, closing more than two-tenths quicker in 25.45.

Split Comparison

Walsh, 2024 NCAAs Walsh, 2024 Tennessee Invite 21.75 21.90 47.42 (25.67) 47.35 (25.45)

The 21-year-old was already the only swimmer in history under the 48-second barrier, and in addition to now having done so twice, she also holds ownership of the six-fastest swims in history.

The second-fastest swimmer ever, Walsh’s former Virginia teammate Kate Douglass, is more than a full second back in 48.46.

All-Time Top 100 Fly Performances All-Time

Walsh re-lowering her all-time record in the 100 fly in short course yards is no surprise after what she did in the summer, breaking the world record in the women’s 100 fly in long course at the U.S. Olympic Trials (55.18) before winning silver in the event at the Paris Olympics.

At the Tennessee Invite, Walsh also recorded the third-fastest time ever in the women’s 50 free (20.54), while in the 200 back, Curzan set a new NCAA, U.S. Open and American Record of 1:46.87, with Walsh touching 2nd in 1:48.18.

