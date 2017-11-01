Florida’s Ben Lawless Earns SEC Male Swimmer Of The Week

Press Release courtesy of the SEC

Male Swimmer of the Week

Ben Lawless • Florida

Senior • Owings, Md.

Lawless recorded four top-3 finishes in the five events he swam against No. 16 Alabama and No. 12 Georgia. In Florida’s win at Alabama, he won the 500 free (4:28.81) as well as the 1650 free with the fastest time in the nation (15:19.82). In Florida’s win over Georgia, he took first place in the 1000 free with a time of 9:05.41, the ninth best time in nation, and third in the 500 free with a time of 4:26.06, the 16th best time in the nation.

Male Diver of the Week

Colin Zeng • Tennessee

Junior • Fujian, China

Zeng cracked 400 on both springboards for the first time this season in a double dual against Kentucky and No. 1 Indiana. He defeated Olympian Michael Hixon of Indiana en route to winning the 1-meter with a season-best score of 414.35. Zeng earned a second-place finish in the 3-meter with a final score of 400.70.

Male Freshman of the Week

Grant Summers • South Carolina

Atlanta, Ga.

Summers earned his personal best on the 1-meter and 3-meter events in South Carolina’s win over North Carolina. He took the top spot in the 1-meter with a score of 310.88 and the 3-meter with a score of 344.18.

Female Swimmer of the Week

Erika Brown • Tennessee

Sophomore • Charlotte, N.C.

Brown was the only member of the Tennessee women’s team to win multiple events to lead to the Lady Vols to victory in the regular-season home opener against No. 8 Indiana and No. 15 Kentucky. She posted the third fastest time in the nation in the 100 fly (52.61) and 14th best time in the 50 free (22.65) after taking first place in both events. Brown took second in the 100 free with a time of 49.45, good for 16th place nationally.

Female Diver of the Week

Brooke Schultz • Arkansas

Freshman • Fayetteville, Ark.

Schultz won both springboard events in Arkansas’ quad meet against Washington State, UC Davis and host UCLA. Her score in the 3-meter (345.20) broke UCLA’s previous pool record, which was held by Olympian Ariel Rittenhouse since 2010. Schultz scored a personal best in the 1-meter with her top score of 323.50.

Female Freshman of the Week

Flora Molnar • Alabama

Nagykanizsa, Hungary

Molnar opened her SEC career with four individual and four relay wins. In the home opener against No. 20 Florida, she took first in the 100 free (50.18) and 100 fly (54.49) and was a part of the winning 200 free relay and 400 medley relay. Molnar then won two individual events and was a member of both winning relays as Alabama to earn its first victory over No. 9 Auburn since 1996. She clocked the seventh best time in the nation in the 50 free (22.41) and fifth best time in the 100 fly (53.00). Molnar’s lead-off leg split in the 400 free relay (49.34) currently ranks 12th in the nation’s top times.