Indiana Men/Women Sweep Big Ten Weekly Swimmers Of The Week Awards

Press Release courtesy of the Big Ten

Women

Swimmer of the Week

Lilly King, Indiana

Jr. – Evansville, Ind., – F.J. Reitz

• Recorded three first place finishes and two NCAA B Standard qualifying times

• Clocked the top time in the nation in the 100 breaststroke (59.44) and the seventh fastest time in the 200 breaststroke (2:10.13)

• Earns her sixth career Swimmer of the Week and the second of the season

• Last Indiana Swimmer of the Week: Lilly King (Oct. 25, 2017)

Diver of the Week

Olivia Rosendahl, Northwestern

Jr. – Los Angeles, Calif. – Immaculate Heart

• Placed first in eight events in four duals versus Illinois, Rutgers, UIC and Chicago

• Posted a season high score of 345.40 on the 3-meter springboard and earned NCAA zone qualifying scores for both events in all meets, scoring as high as 286.30 on the 1-meter

• Earns her fifth career Diver of the Week award and the second of the season

• Last Northwestern Diver of the Week: Olivia Rosendahl (Oct. 25, 2017)

Co-Freshman of the Week

Jayah Mathews, Iowa

Sydney, New South Wales, Australia – Brisbane Bayside State College

• Earned a third place finish in Iowa’s meet against No. 17 Michigan

• Dove an NCAA zone qualifying score of 305.70 in the 3-meter event

• Earns her first career Freshman of the Week award

• Last Iowa Freshman of the Week: Jacintha Thomas (Oct. 11, 2017)

Co-Freshman of the Week

Calypso Sheridan, Iowa

Brisbane, Australia – Mount Saint Michael’s College

• Earned 10 individual event first-place finishes in Northwestern’s four dual meets, sweeping the competition at the Illinois/Rutgers tri-dual

• Set a pool record in the 200 IM with a time of 2:02.40

• Earns her first career Freshman of the Week award

• Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: Valerie Gruest Slowing (Nov. 23, 2016)

2017-18 Big Ten Women’s Swimmer/Diver of the Week

Oct. 4

S: Siobhan Haughey, Jr., MICH

D: Nikki Canale, Fr., MICH

F: Nikki Canale, MICH

Oct. 11

S/F: Mackenzie Padington, MINN

D: Jacintha Thomas, IOWA

Oct. 18

S: Siobhan Haughey, Jr., MICH

D: Morgan Wellenzohn, Jr., MSU

F: Jane Donahue, PSU

Oct. 25

S: Lilly King, Jr., IND

S: Siobhan Haughey, Jr., MICH

D: Jessica Parratto, Jr., IND

D: Olivia Rosendahl, Jr., NU

F: Grace Haskett, IND

Nov. 1

S: Lilly King, Jr., IND

D: Olivia Rosendahl, Jr., NU

F: Jayah Mathews, IOWA

F: Calypso Sheridan, NU

MEN

Swimmer of the Week

Blake Pieroni, Indiana

Sr. – Valparaiso, Ind. – Chesterton

• Placed first in four events and set the third fastest times in the nation in the 50 (19.65) and 100 freestyle (43.07)

• Recorded NCAA B Standard qualifying times in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle (1:36.75) in Indiana’s dual meet against No. 15 Tennessee

• Earns his eighth career Swimmer of the Week honor and the second of the season

• Last Indiana Swimmer of the Week: Blake Pieroni (Oct. 25, 2017)

Diver of the Week

Steele Johnson, Purdue

Jr. – Carmel, Ind. – Laurel Springs

• Swept the diving events against No. 14 Notre Dame for his 10th consecutive collegiate regular-season events sweep dating back to October 2016

• Recorded NCAA zone qualifying marks in the 1- and 3-meter dives scoring 417.85 and 456.90, respectfully

• Earns his fifteenth Diver of the Week award and the third of the season

• Last Purdue Diver of the Week: Steele Johnson (Oct. 25, 2017)

Freshman of the Week

Paul DeLakis, Ohio State

Eau Claire, Wisc. – Eau Claire Memorial

• Won his first race of his career, the 200-yard breaststroke, with a time of 2:02.53 to rank 13th fastest in the Big Ten

• Finished second in the 200 freestyle (1:40.05) to claim the 15th fastest time in the conference

• Earns his first Freshman of the Week award

• Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: Braydon Seal (Nov. 25, 2014)

2017-18 Big Ten Men’s Swimmer/Diver of the Week

Oct. 4

S: Jacob Montague, So., MICH

D: Jake Herremans, So., MICH

F: Ross Todd, MICH

Oct. 11

S: Joe Myhre, So., IOWA

D/F: Anton Hoherz, IOWA

Oct. 18

S: Kaelan Freund, So., PSU

D: Steele Johnson, Jr., PUR

F: Ryan Lawrence, PUR

Oct. 25

S: Blake Pieroni, Sr., IND

D: Steele Johnson, Jr., PUR

F: Ricardo Vargas, MICH

Nov. 1

S: Blake Pieroni, Sr., IND

D: Steele Johnson, Jr., PUR

F: Paul DeLakis, OSU