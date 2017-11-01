Indiana Men/Women Sweep Big Ten Weekly Swimmers Of The Week Awards

Press Release courtesy of the Big Ten
Women
Swimmer of the Week
Lilly King, Indiana
Jr. – Evansville, Ind., – F.J. Reitz
• Recorded three first place finishes and two NCAA B Standard qualifying times
• Clocked the top time in the nation in the 100 breaststroke (59.44) and the seventh fastest time in the 200 breaststroke (2:10.13)
• Earns her sixth career Swimmer of the Week and the second of the season
• Last Indiana Swimmer of the Week: Lilly King (Oct. 25, 2017)
Diver of the Week
Olivia Rosendahl, Northwestern
Jr. – Los Angeles, Calif. – Immaculate Heart
• Placed first in eight events in four duals versus Illinois, Rutgers, UIC and Chicago
• Posted a season high score of 345.40 on the 3-meter springboard and earned NCAA zone qualifying scores for both events in all meets, scoring as high as 286.30 on the 1-meter
• Earns her fifth career Diver of the Week award and the second of the season
• Last Northwestern Diver of the Week: Olivia Rosendahl (Oct. 25, 2017)
Co-Freshman of the Week
Jayah Mathews, Iowa
Sydney, New South Wales, Australia – Brisbane Bayside State College
• Earned a third place finish in Iowa’s meet against No. 17 Michigan
• Dove an NCAA zone qualifying score of 305.70 in the 3-meter event
• Earns her first career Freshman of the Week award
• Last Iowa Freshman of the Week: Jacintha Thomas (Oct. 11, 2017)
Co-Freshman of the Week
Calypso Sheridan, Iowa
Brisbane, Australia – Mount Saint Michael’s College
• Earned 10 individual event first-place finishes in Northwestern’s four dual meets, sweeping the competition at the Illinois/Rutgers tri-dual
• Set a pool record in the 200 IM with a time of 2:02.40
• Earns her first career Freshman of the Week award
• Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: Valerie Gruest Slowing (Nov. 23, 2016)
2017-18 Big Ten Women’s Swimmer/Diver of the Week
Oct. 4
S: Siobhan Haughey, Jr., MICH
D: Nikki Canale, Fr., MICH
F: Nikki Canale, MICH
Oct. 11
S/F: Mackenzie Padington, MINN
D: Jacintha Thomas, IOWA
Oct. 18
S: Siobhan Haughey, Jr., MICH
D: Morgan Wellenzohn, Jr., MSU
F: Jane Donahue, PSU
Oct. 25
S: Lilly King, Jr., IND
S: Siobhan Haughey, Jr., MICH
D: Jessica Parratto, Jr., IND
D: Olivia Rosendahl, Jr., NU
F: Grace Haskett, IND
Nov. 1
S: Lilly King, Jr., IND
D: Olivia Rosendahl, Jr., NU
F: Jayah Mathews, IOWA
F: Calypso Sheridan, NU
MEN
Swimmer of the Week
Blake Pieroni, Indiana
Sr. – Valparaiso, Ind. – Chesterton
• Placed first in four events and set the third fastest times in the nation in the 50 (19.65) and 100 freestyle (43.07)
• Recorded NCAA B Standard qualifying times in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle (1:36.75) in Indiana’s dual meet against No. 15 Tennessee
• Earns his eighth career Swimmer of the Week honor and the second of the season
• Last Indiana Swimmer of the Week: Blake Pieroni (Oct. 25, 2017)
Diver of the Week
Steele Johnson, Purdue
Jr. – Carmel, Ind. – Laurel Springs
• Swept the diving events against No. 14 Notre Dame for his 10th consecutive collegiate regular-season events sweep dating back to October 2016
• Recorded NCAA zone qualifying marks in the 1- and 3-meter dives scoring 417.85 and 456.90, respectfully
• Earns his fifteenth Diver of the Week award and the third of the season
• Last Purdue Diver of the Week: Steele Johnson (Oct. 25, 2017)
Freshman of the Week
Paul DeLakis, Ohio State
Eau Claire, Wisc. – Eau Claire Memorial
• Won his first race of his career, the 200-yard breaststroke, with a time of 2:02.53 to rank 13th fastest in the Big Ten
• Finished second in the 200 freestyle (1:40.05) to claim the 15th fastest time in the conference
• Earns his first Freshman of the Week award
• Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: Braydon Seal (Nov. 25, 2014)
2017-18 Big Ten Men’s Swimmer/Diver of the Week
Oct. 4
S: Jacob Montague, So., MICH
D: Jake Herremans, So., MICH
F: Ross Todd, MICH
Oct. 11
S: Joe Myhre, So., IOWA
D/F: Anton Hoherz, IOWA
Oct. 18
S: Kaelan Freund, So., PSU
D: Steele Johnson, Jr., PUR
F: Ryan Lawrence, PUR
Oct. 25
S: Blake Pieroni, Sr., IND
D: Steele Johnson, Jr., PUR
F: Ricardo Vargas, MICH
Nov. 1
S: Blake Pieroni, Sr., IND
D: Steele Johnson, Jr., PUR
F: Paul DeLakis, OSU
