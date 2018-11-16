Florida HS 2A State Preview: Tight Battles Among the Top Five

2018 FHSAA 2A State Championships

The final stretch of the Florida High School Swimming State Series begins on Saturday as the 2A state championships will conclude the series.

For the 2018 edition of the 2A meet, many different stories can be told. Only one mix-up can rewrite the whole story. Here’s what to watch out for at this year’s meet.

Girls

2017 Finish Rank School 200 Medley 200 FR-R 400 FR-R Individuals Total 1 1 Gulliver Prep 40 40 40 176 296 10 2 Gulf Breeze 34 12 34 70 150 2 3 Holy Names 26 32 24 63 145 5 4 Land O’Lakes — 34 32 67 133 18 5 Eastside 30 28 26 48 132

The Gulliver Prep girls are looking to defend their state title this year, by a lot. The only race in sight that the Gulliver girls could potentially not win is in the 100 breast. Gulliver’s Olivia Hernandez sits in second by .02 behind Gulf Breeze’s Cali Wilson. Wilson is seeded first with a 1:05.07, Hernandez is seeded with 1:05.09.

Gulf Breeze, Holy Names, Land O’Lakes, and Eastside all look to have a very tight race for the top five spots. Just one swim is all it can take to change up the meet. In the 200 IM, there are two battles in the psych sheet where a Holy names swimmer is seeded right above a gulf Breeze swimmer. One time gain or one big time drop can break their 5-point difference.

The same can happen between the 1 point that separates Land O’Lakes and Eastside. Eastside has many opportunities to close that 1 point gap and even beat out Land O’Lakes. Eastside has 6 swimmers that are in borderline B-final positions, like 9th place and 16th place, that can easily make their gain on Land O’Lakes a reality.

Who will take second, third, fourth, and fifth behind the dominant Gulliver Prep girls this year?

Boys

2017 Finish Rank School 200 Medley 200 FR-R 400 FR-R Individuals Total 1 1 Jesuit 32 28 34 104 198 2 2 Gulliver Prep 34 32 40 87 193 5 3 Pompano Beach 26 40 32 58 156 10 4 Land O’Lakes 6 34 30 74 144 19 5 Mater Lakes 40 10 — 79 129

It is a much different story for the boys meet. Jesuit and Gulliver Prep are separated by only 5 points to compete for the top spot. Jumping to fifth place, what’s keeping the Mater Lakes boys up in the top five is the 200 medley relay. Looking at the medley seeds, Mater Lakes is first with a 1:38.44. In second seed is Gulliver Prep (1:39.20), third seed is Jesuit (1:39.36).

The same pattern is in the 400 free relay. Gulliver Prep is seeded first with a 3:12.29, Jesuit is second with a 3:12.66. Jesuit definitely has the advantage if potentially touching out Gulliver Prep in this relay.

Looking into the race for third between Pompano Beach and Land O’Lakes, the 200 free relay can be the game-changer in this battle. Pompano Beach is seeded first with a 1:27.20, Land O’Lakes is second with a 1:27.29. In the event Land O’Lakes takes first in this event, it will put both teams in a tie with 150 points.

Land O’Lakes sprinter Patryk Pilkowski could be the swimmer to put Land O’Lakes in third place if their 200 free relay wins. In the 100 back, Pilkowski is currently seeded second with a 51.13, right behind top seed Merritt Island’s Lucas Kravchenko (50.94). If Pilkowski takes first in the 100 back, it could put Land O’Lakes in third with 153 points and Pompano Beach in fourth with 150 points.

Will Jesuit be able to defend their title over Gulliver Prep? And will Land O’Lakes or Pompano Beach take the bronze?

Find out what happens at the 2A state meet on Saturday. Prelims begin at 9:00 am EST, finals begin at 5:30 pm EST.