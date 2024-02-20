FIU Picked As Pre-Meet Favorite As American Women’s Championships Kick Off Thursday

Courtesy: The American

IRVING, Texas – The 2024 American Athletic Conference Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships will be held Thursday through Sunday (February 22-25) at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium in Dallas. SMU is hosting the championship meet for the fourth consecutive season. FIU has been selected as the favorite in the Pre-Championship Coaches Poll.

Live coverage of the American Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships will be available on ESPN+ for all seven sessions. Prelims for diving will start Thursday through Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Eastern/12:30 p.m. Central. Prelims for swimming will start Friday through Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Central. Finals will begin at 6 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Central on Thursday, 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on Friday and Saturday and at 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT on Sunday.

The 2024 meet will feature seven teams including East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, FIU, North Texas, Rice, SMU and Tulane. Events will be scored through the top 16 competitors in each event.

New to this year will be the addition of the Team Diving Event, which will take place during the final session of the meet on Sunday evening. Each school that competes in the event will have three competitors who will have two dives each. Each team will have a pair of dives on each apparatus (1-meter, 3-meter and platform) and the points from the event will count double of an individual event, similar to swimming relays.

Two award winners from the 2023 Championships are set to compete this year, including SMU’s Lucrezia Napoletano, who was the Most Outstanding Swimmer, and FIU’s Nicole Frank, who was the Freshman of the Year.

SMU is seeded first in the 200- and 400-yard freestyle and the 400 medley relays, while FIU is seeded first in the 800 freestyle and 200 medley relays.

Pre-Championship Coaches Poll

1. FIU (5) 35 2. SMU (2) 30 3. Rice 28 4. East Carolina 19 5. Florida Atlantic 18 6. Tulane 9 7. North Texas 8

First-place votes in parentheses

2024 American Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships Schedule

(all times listed in Central time zone)

Thursday, February 22

12:30 p.m. – 1-meter Diving Prelims and Consols

Session 1 | 5 p.m.

200-yard Medley Relay*

1-meter Diving

800-yard Freestyle Relay*

Friday, February 23

Session 2

10:30 a.m. | Swimming Prelims

12:30 p.m. | Diving Prelims and Consols

Session 3 | Finals | 6 p.m.

500-yard Freestyle

200-yard Individual Medley

50-yard Freestyle

3-meter Diving

200-yard Freestyle Relay*

Saturday, February 24

Session 4

10:30 a.m. | Swimming Prelims

12:30 p.m. | Diving Prelims

Session 5 | Finals | 6 p.m.

400-yard Individual Medley

100-yard Butterfly

200-yard Freestyle

100-yard Breaststroke

100-yard Backstroke

Platform Diving

400-yard Medley Relay*

Sunday, February 25

Session 6

Swimming Prelims | 10:30 a.m.

Session 7 | Finals | 5 p.m.

1,650-yard Freestyle*

200-yard Backstroke

100-yard Freestyle

200-yard Breaststroke

200-yard Butterfly

Team Diving Event

400-yard Freestyle Relay*

* denotes timed final event