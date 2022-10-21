Finnish Teen Lahtinen Checks In With 200 Fly National Record

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN

While competing on night one of the 2022 FINA World Cup Series stop in Berlin, Finnish swimmer Laura Lahtinen fired off a new national record in the women’s 200m butterfly.

En route to silver behind winner Ilaria Cusinato of Italy (2:05.30), Lahtinen stopped the clock in a mark of 2:05.61. That time hacked nearly a second off of her own previous personal best and Finnish national standard of 2:06.52 produced in December 2019.

Tonight, Lahtinen opened in 1:00.63 and closed in 1:04.98 to earn her first time ever under the 2:06 threshold. Her previous record saw splits of 1:00.82 and 1:05.70, showing how she managed to maintain her speed a little more effectively on the back half this time around.

This race in Berlin was a tight one, with 19-year-old Lahtinen falling just .31 shy of gold while American Hali Flickinger touched only .02 behind the Finnish record holder.

Lahtinen already holds the long course 200m butterfly national record with the 2:10.39 she logged at the 2019 FINA World Championships.