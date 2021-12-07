Finke, Zavaros & Sansores Named SEC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: SEC Sports

Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Bobby Finke, Florida

Florida’s Bobby Finke, a senior from Clearwater, Fla., won three out of his four events at the Toyota US Open. Finke placed first in the 400 IM with a time of 4:17.69, with his conversion time of 3:45.21 ranking 11th nationally. He also claimed the top spot in the 800 free (7:54.07) and the 1500 free (15:04.77) and took third in the 400 free (3:51.44).

Men’s Diver of the Week: Carlo Lopez, Missouri

Missouri’s Carlo Lopez, a junior from Edmonton, Alberta, won both springboard events in the win over Missouri State. Lopez posted a final score of 330.68 on the 1-meter and 349.64 on the 3-meter.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Grant Bochenski, Missouri

Missouri’s Grant Bochenski, a freshman from Naperville, Ill., took first place in the 200 free against Missouri State with a pool record time of 1:37.86. Bochenski was also a part of the winning 400 free relay that set the pool record of 2:56.78 (44.28) and the second-place 200 medley relay (1:29.46/22.69).

Women’s Co-Swimmers of the Week: Andrea Sansores, Arkansas and Mabel Zavaros, Florida

Arkansas’s Andrea Sansores, a senior from Cancun, Mexico, competed in the Junior World Pan-Am Games, where she finished with one gold medal and four silver medals. Sansores won her first-ever international gold medal in the 100m Backstroke for Mexico (1:02.00). She also earned the silver as a member of the 400m Free Relay, the 400m Medley Relay, the mixed 400m Free Relay and the mixed 400m Medley Relay.

Florida’s Mabel Zavaros, a sophomore from Burlington, Ontario, Canada, won the 100 fly at the Toyota US Open with a time 1:00.05. Zavaros also set a personal best in the 200 IM (2:14.32) for sixth place and finished fourth in the 200 fly (2:14.32).

Women’s Diver of the Week: Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, LSU

LSU’s Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, a sophomore from Tijuana, Mexico, swept the springboard events in the win over Tulane. Gutierrez Lavenant recorded a final score of 309.75 in the 1-meter and 335.10 in the 3-meter.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Maggie Buckley, LSU

LSU’s Maggie Buckley, a freshman from Colorado Springs, Colo., was runner-up in both springboard events in the win over Tulane. Buckley finished the meet with a score of 301.13 in the 1-meter and 319.73 in the 3-meter.