New South Wales LC Qualifying Meet Results

2021 NSW LONG COURSE QUALIFYING MEET

Saturday, December 4th & Sunday, December 5th

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

Entry List

Results – Meet Mobile

The 2021 New South Wales (NSW) Long Course Qualifying Meet concluded over the weekend with several of the Australian state’s key swimmers diving in at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center.

Among them was 23-year-old Bradley Woodward of Mingara. Woodward clinched the men’s backstroke sweep. He took the 50m in a time of 26.26 while he nabbed 100m back gold in 56.28. He also topped the men’s 200m back podium in a time of 2:01.07.

For the women, a big-time performance was seen in the 50m free, courtesy of 15-year-old Olivia Wunsch of Carlile. Wunsch smashed a new lifetime best of 25.38 in the women’s 50m free, taking the gold in the event by one second. The next closest swimmer was represented by Isabelle Barakat who touched in.27.26.