Finke on 14:23 Mile: “I really wanted to stop at the 700” (Video)

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 1650 FREE:

The podium stacked up with young talent again as the Florida freshmen pulled off a 1-2 finish. 400 IM champion Robert Finke picked up another title, dominating the race and dropping over 10 seconds with his 14:23.01. Finke’s time demolished the former SEC Meet Record of 14:35.47 from 2006. It also gives him an NCAA ‘A’ cut and makes him the 5th fastest man in history in this event.

Teammate Trey Freeman also dropped over 10 seconds for silver in 14:48.69. South Carolina sophomore Rafael Davila took the bronze in 14:51.98, touching just ahead of Georgia’s Kevin Miller (14:52.85) and Walker Higgins (14:54.05).