Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Finke on 14:23 Mile: “I really wanted to stop at the 700” (Video)

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 1650 FREE:

  1. GOLD: Robert Finke, Florida, 14:23.01
  2. SILVER: Trey Freeman, Florida, 14:48.69
  3. BRONZE: Rafael Davila, South Carolina, 14:51.98

The podium stacked up with young talent again as the Florida freshmen pulled off a 1-2 finish. 400 IM champion Robert Finke picked up another title, dominating the race and dropping over 10 seconds with his 14:23.01. Finke’s time demolished the former SEC Meet Record of 14:35.47 from 2006. It also gives him an NCAA ‘A’ cut and makes him the 5th fastest man in history in this event.

Teammate Trey Freeman also dropped over 10 seconds for silver in 14:48.69. South Carolina sophomore Rafael Davila took the bronze in 14:51.98, touching just ahead of Georgia’s Kevin Miller (14:52.85) and Walker Higgins (14:54.05).

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Anton Ipsen

I feel you bro. That’s me every time as well at the 700 mark! God speed at NCAA!!

Vote Up120Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!