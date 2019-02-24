Finke on 14:23 Mile: “I really wanted to stop at the 700” (Video)

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 23
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Texas A&M Women (3x), Florida men (6x)(results)
Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
MEN’S 1650 FREE:
- GOLD: Robert Finke, Florida, 14:23.01
- SILVER: Trey Freeman, Florida, 14:48.69
- BRONZE: Rafael Davila, South Carolina, 14:51.98
The podium stacked up with young talent again as the Florida freshmen pulled off a 1-2 finish. 400 IM champion Robert Finke picked up another title, dominating the race and dropping over 10 seconds with his 14:23.01. Finke’s time demolished the former SEC Meet Record of 14:35.47 from 2006. It also gives him an NCAA ‘A’ cut and makes him the 5th fastest man in history in this event.
Teammate Trey Freeman also dropped over 10 seconds for silver in 14:48.69. South Carolina sophomore Rafael Davila took the bronze in 14:51.98, touching just ahead of Georgia’s Kevin Miller (14:52.85) and Walker Higgins (14:54.05).
I feel you bro. That’s me every time as well at the 700 mark! God speed at NCAA!!