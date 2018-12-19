FINIS Set of the Week: Zoomers Kick Workout





Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set comes from Becca Wyant, FINIS Creative Manager and Photographer, a Masters swimmer and former swimmer from the University of the Pacific.

This is free and stroke swim set has some heavy work on your legs. Great workout for those who really need a lot of kicking to warm up and get ready to go!

(Alternate Free and Stroke, optional: with fins (Zoomers® Gold)

4 x 150s (25 Kick / 100 Swim / 25 Kick)

4 x 100s (25 Kick / 50 Swim / 25 Kick)

4 x 50s (Swim)

4 x 25s (Sprint Swim)

For more awesome workouts, visit FINIS’ Training Tips & Workouts page today!

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, Inc., a SwimSwam partner.