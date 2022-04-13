FINIS Set of the Week: National Treasure

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes from Ethan Beseris, Team Sales Rep at FINIS.

Get out swim for this set: steal the Declaration of Independence.

Warmup

-4×75 (swam as 50 swim and 25 kick)

Main Set

-1×50 sprint on :30 rest

-7×50, swam as 25 moderate and 25 sprint on 1:00 rest

-7×50, swam as 25 sprint odd stroke and 25 moderate on 1:00 rest

-6×50 full sprint on 2:00 rest

10 x 50 kick cooldown

For more tips and inspiration, visit the FINIS Community page today!

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, Inc., a SwimSwam partner.