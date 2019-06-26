FINIS Set of the Week: It’s All in the 3’s

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set comes from Masters Swimmer Mori Paulsen.

This set is ideal for the swimmer that’s looking to build a solid pace. A great way to rev the engine during early season training or training trips. For max effort, be sure to emphasize top speed on the 300’s.

1 x 300 – Push pace, middle 100 is stroke (other than freestyle)

5 x 100 Base Pace

1 x 300 – Push pace, middle 100 is stroke

8 x 50 Base Pace

1 x 300 – Push pace, middle 100 is stroke

5 x 100 IM

1 x 300 – Push pace, middle 100 is stroke

8 x 50 IM

1 x 300 – Push pace, middle 100 is stroke

For more tips and inspiration, visit the FINIS Community page today!

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, Inc., a SwimSwam partner.