Following Positive Test, Gabriel Santos Suspended From ISL DC Trident Squad

Brazilian swimmer Gabriel Da Silva Santos, the World Anti-Doping Agency, and the National Swimming Federation were notified of the athlete’s positive doping test. In response, the International Swimming League (ISL) immediately took action.

The ISL and the DC Trident have temporarily suspended Da Silva Santos, 23, while waiting for “the B-sample” to confirm or cancel the result of the initial test (the “A-sample”).

Da Silva Santos was selected last week to compete as a member of the DC Trident for the upcoming ISL competitions, set to begin this October.

“No doping control rules violation will be overlooked,” said Andrea Di Nino, the managing director of the International Swimming League. “This case serves to reiterate our stance on banned substances and breaking doping control rules – no such behavior will ever be condoned. From the outset, the ISL has been an advocate for transparency and clean sport. Any athletes with doping control or ethical violation records will be considered ineligible with no recourse.”

If Da Silva Santos goes ahead with a “B sample” check in the next 10 days, the league’s final decision will be based on the final ruling from the appropriate governing body.

“We were shocked and disappointed to read this headline, and of course fully support a zero tolerance policy for doping on our team and in the league,” said Kaitlin Sandeno, general manager of the DC Trident.