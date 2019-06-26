Following Positive Test, Gabriel Santos Suspended From ISL DC Trident Squad

We reported yesterday how 23-year-old Brazilian sprinter Gabriel Santos had reportedly tested positive for the banned substance Clostebol stemming from an out-of-competition test conducted on May 20th. The substance is considered a weak anabolic androgenic steroid on its own, but was used as one ingredient of oral turinabol, a staple of the East German state-sponsored doping program back in the 1970s and 1980s.
Also this week Santos was announced as a member of the International Swimming League (ISL) squad DC Trident, the American-heavy squad led by General Manager Kaitlin Sandeno. As such, the ISL has issued a statement concerning Santos’ positive test results as follows:
Brazilian swimmer Gabriel Da Silva Santos, the World Anti-Doping Agency, and the National Swimming Federation were notified Tuesday of the athlete’s positive doping test. In response, the International Swimming League (ISL) immediately took action.
The ISL and the DC Trident have temporarily suspended Da Silva Santos, 23, while waiting for “the B-sample” to confirm or cancel the result of the initial test (the “A-sample”).
Da Silva Santos was selected last week to compete as a member of the DC Trident for the upcoming ISL competitions, set to begin this October.
“No doping control rules violation will be overlooked,” said Andrea Di Nino, the managing director of the International Swimming League. “This case serves to reiterate our stance on banned substances and breaking doping control rules – no such behavior will ever be condoned. From the outset, the ISL has been an advocate for transparency and clean sport. Any athletes with doping control or ethical violation records will be considered ineligible with no recourse.”
If Da Silva Santos goes ahead with a “B sample” check in the next 10 days, the league’s final decision will be based on the final ruling from the appropriate governing body.
“We were shocked and disappointed to read this headline, and of course fully support a zero tolerance policy for doping on our team and in the league,” said Kaitlin Sandeno, general manager of the DC Trident.
Santos swam on Brazil’s 400 free relay at the 2016 Olympic Games, the 2017 World Championships, and the 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships. That includes winning gold at Pan Pacs and silver at the World Championships. He was selected as part of the 2019 Brazilian roster to compete at both the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru and the World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. The swimming portion of the World Championships begin on July 21st, and the swimming portion of the Pan American Games starts on August 6th.
