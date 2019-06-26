Brazilian Sprinter Gabriel Santos Tests Positive for Anabolic Steroid

23-year old Brazilian sprinter Gabriel Santos has been flagged for a positive doping test, Brazil’s Globo Sport is reporting. Santos swam on Brazil’s 400 free relay at the 2016 Olympic Games, the 2017 World Championships, and the 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships. That includes winning gold at Pan Pacs and silver at the World Championships.

He also swam in the 100 free individually for Brazil at the World Championships in 2017, placing 14th.

He was selected as part of the 2019 Brazilian roster to compete at both the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru and the World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. The swimming portion of the World Championships begin on July 21st, and the swimming portion of the Pan American Games starts on August 6th.

Santos, who hails from São Paulo, was administered an out-of-competition doping test on May 20th in his home city, which came back testing positive for Clostebol. The substance is considered a weak anabolic androgenic steroid on its own, but was used as one ingredient of oral turinabol, a staple of the East German state-sponsored doping program back in the 1970s and 1980s. It’s the same substance that another Brazilian sprinter, Henrique Rodrigues, tested positive for in 2017.

Rodrigues was ultimately suspended for 1 year retroactive to the date of the test.

As for Santos, he now has 10 days to request a test of his “B” sample in the FINA-conducted test. The test was conducted by the Institute Armand-Frappier in Laval, Quebec, Canada.

Santos finished 4th in the 100 free at the 2019 Maria Lenk Trophy in 48.53. The 5th-place finisher was Andre Calvelo in 48.74. He was included on the Brazilian roster for the World Championships as a prelims-only or alternate swimmer. Bruno Fratus (48.95) and Joao de Lucca (49.07), both of whom are already on the Worlds roster, were 6th and 7th in that race.